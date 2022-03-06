Real estate ventures ‘rewarded’ with Rythu Bandhu benefits

There are allegations that the Rythu Bandhu scheme is being extended to some of these lands, particularly those farmers who produce old pattadar passbooks. (Representational image/DC)

Khammam/Kothagudem: Lack of frequent checking before identifying farm lands that are eligible for Rythu Bandhu benefits has become the object of ridicule because of gross misuse. The scheme benefits are being extended to even those that are being developed as residential plots causing dismay to several people in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

Agricultural lands, estimated to be around 12,000 acres, surrounding towns like Khammam, Sattupalli and Wyra in Khammam district and Kothagudem, Paloncha and Manuguru in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district are being promoted as real estate ventures. New colonies emerged in these areas. Nearly 6,000 acres of farm lands have been converted as residential plots in Khammam.

There are allegations that the Rythu Bandhu scheme is being extended to some of these lands, particularly those farmers who produce old pattadar passbooks. About 10 farmers in Wyra are getting RB although their lands were converted as plots.

The misuse is more in Bhadradri district. Some persons, who made fake pattadar passbooks of their forest land, are also reaping RB benefits. It is being paid to ‘owners’ of 111 acres in Kothagudem, even though the local officials are aware of the misuse.

RTI activist K Venkanna said that farm officials should survey lands and their status every year before releasing amounts under the Rythu Bandhu scheme to farmers. They should focus more on farmlands located near towns.