Nation Politics 06 Mar 2022 Real estate ventures ...
Nation, Politics

Real estate ventures ‘rewarded’ with Rythu Bandhu benefits

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Mar 6, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2022, 7:43 am IST
The scheme benefits are being extended to even those that are being developed as residential plots
There are allegations that the Rythu Bandhu scheme is being extended to some of these lands, particularly those farmers who produce old pattadar passbooks. (Representational image/DC)
 There are allegations that the Rythu Bandhu scheme is being extended to some of these lands, particularly those farmers who produce old pattadar passbooks. (Representational image/DC)

Khammam/Kothagudem: Lack of frequent checking before identifying farm lands that are eligible for Rythu Bandhu benefits has become the object of ridicule because of gross misuse. The scheme benefits are being extended to even those that are being developed as residential plots causing dismay to several people in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

Agricultural lands, estimated to be around 12,000 acres, surrounding towns like Khammam, Sattupalli and Wyra in Khammam district and Kothagudem, Paloncha and Manuguru in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district are being promoted as real estate ventures. New colonies emerged in these areas. Nearly 6,000 acres of farm lands have been converted as residential plots in Khammam.

 

There are allegations that the Rythu Bandhu scheme is being extended to some of these lands, particularly those farmers who produce old pattadar passbooks. About 10 farmers in Wyra are getting RB although their lands were converted as plots.

The misuse is more in Bhadradri district. Some persons, who made fake pattadar passbooks of their forest land, are also reaping RB benefits. It is being paid to ‘owners’ of 111 acres in Kothagudem, even though the local officials are aware of the misuse.

RTI activist K Venkanna said that farm officials should survey lands and their status every year before releasing amounts under the Rythu Bandhu scheme to farmers. They should focus more on farmlands located near towns.

 

...
Tags: rythu bandhu misuse
Location: India, Telangana, Khammam


Horoscope 07 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Permission granted for conducting a phase-3 clinical trial of Covid vaccine Covovax. (Representational image: AFP)

Phase 3 trial of Covovax approved

A polling officer carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and other election material leaves for his polling booth, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh elections: Voting begins for last phase

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin on March 7. (DC file photo)

AP Assembly Budget Session to start on stormy note, TD to attend

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mahmood Ali felicitate SHE Teams Addl. DCP Sirisha Raghavendra in Hyderabad (DC)

SHE Teams Addl. DCP Sirisha Raghavendra city’s ‘best cop’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uttar Pradesh elections: Voting begins for last phase

A polling officer carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and other election material leaves for his polling booth, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Final phase of polling on Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists gather during a roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections in Varanasi. (Photo: AFP)

Assembly poll results to have bearing on President's election due later this year

Polling officers carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election material leave for their respective polling booths, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Rakesh Tikait, Subramanian Swamy talk farm laws, politics with KCR

KCR who is in Delhi meet farmers leader Rakesh Tikait and Dr Subramanian Swamy. (Twitter)

Sonia Gandhi says it's a government which divides people

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->