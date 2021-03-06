Police body up in arms against Chandrababu Naidu

The police said with forty years of political experience, 14 years as chief minister, it is strange that the former CM is accusing state DGP of caste, regional and religious bias. — ANI

VIJAYAWADA: AP Police Officers' Association (APPOA) has condemned what it called “baseless allegations” made by Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu against state director general of police (DGP) Gautam Sawang. It warned TD that it will take legal action against the party if it continues to defame AP police.

APPOA president J. Srinivas Rao felt Naidu’s charges appear to be out of latter’s frustration over losing gram panchayat elections.

The association president, along with general secretary Md. Mastan Khan and senior vice presidents K. Srinivas Rao and M. Somasekhara Reddy, issued a statement on Friday maintaining that threatening police personnel, their DGP and fanning caste and regional sentiments will be unable to dampen the morale of police personnel.

The association leaders said the stand of Chandrababu Naidu against police department is nothing new. They said with forty years of political experience, 14 years as chief minister, it is strange that the former CM is accusing state DGP of caste, regional and religious bias. They underlined that so far, no opposition leader has questioned the caste of Gautam Sawang, who had also held key responsibilities under the TD government too.

DGP asks women to use Disha application:

Ahead of the International Women's Day, the AP DGP has meanwhile asked women to make good use of the Disha mobile application by downloading it on their mobile phones. Launching a free medical camp under auspices of Epic Fusion Healthcare Solutions on Friday for women employees in the DGP office, Sawang asserted that protection and safety of women in the state is in line with Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's aspirations.

The event was attended by Epic Fusion Healthcare Solutions CEO Sridhar Reddy, additional director general of police (Law and Order) Ravisankar Ayyanar, IG Nagendra Kumar, OSD (Security) Ramakrishna (retired) and women staff.