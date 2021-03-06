Owaisi says YSRC, TDP have unholy ties with BJP

Dismissing the criticism over his outreach to Andhra Pradesh, Owaisi said “the MIM is the face and voice of Muslims”. — Twitter

KURNOOL: The All India Majlis Ittehadul Mussalman (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduduin Owaisi has slammed the YSRC and TDP for failing to achieve the Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh even as they had won a huge mandate in successive polls.

“These parties are having an unholy relationship with the BJP at the cost of people's interests,” he said on Friday.

Owaisi was addressing a meeting here ahead of the municipal polls. MIM is contesting 9 wards in Adoni and 6 wards in Kurnool where sizeable chunks of Muslim population reside.

Dismissing the criticism over his outreach to Andhra Pradesh, Owaisi said “the MIM is the face and voice of Muslims”. Wherever Muslim population existed, he would go and stand in support of them, he said.

Owaisi said, "I have no company, no contract work, no pecuniary interest. My mission is to enlighten Muslims of their rights and stand for them against all odds." He said privatization of the Vizag Steel was not in the interests of the people. He would raise the issue in the Parliament, he said.