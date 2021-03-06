Mission Bhagiratha rendered useless, villagers drink polluted water

Villagers say that there are many leaks in the Mission Bhagiratha water pipelines and water is not reaching the targeted destinations. (Representational Image: Facebook)

ADILABAD: A drinking water problem is looming large in the interior tribal areas with the onset of summer and people are forced to drink contaminated water despite Mission Bhagiratha and putting in place taps. The fact is that water is not being supplied to many villages in tribal areas of erstwhile Adilabad district.

There is every danger of villagers falling victims to diarrhoea after drinking water from abandoned wells and polluted water bodies.

Adivasis women of Tukaramnagar village in Utnoor mandal met ITDA project officer Bhavesh Mishra and urged him to take steps to solve the drinking water problem in their village. He promised to solve the drinking water problem as soon as possible.

Thodasam Godu of Tukaramnagar said that they had taken along polluted water in bottles to show ITDA officials the health hazards they were braving.

Villagers from Tukaramnagar in Utnoor mandal said that it would be good if the officials can divert drinking water tanks to their village or at least supply potable drinking water.

Already the water bodies are on the verge of drying up and the villagers are going long distances for getting drinking water while some are bringing water in plastic drums on bullock carts.

The villagers are now using water from the agriculture wells for drinking purposes and also fetching water from agriculture bores.

Villagers say that there are many leaks in the Mission Bhagiratha water pipelines and water is not reaching the targeted destinations.

During marriage functions many are getting affected after eating food cooked with polluted water. Such food poisoning incidents occur during summer because of use of contaminated water.

Thudum Debba leader Purka Bapurao said Adivasis are depending on polluted water for drinking and cooking purposes in many interior villages and added that panchayat raj and rural water supply departments should take steps for supplying quality water in order to avoid untoward incidents.