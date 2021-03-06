Karimnagar will decide MLC election outcome

KARIMNAGAR: Although just about every political party and independents are campaigning full-throttle in the graduate MLC elections at Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar constituencies, it is the erstwhile Karimnagar district that is bound to play a decisive role in the upcoming elections.

Three candidates belong to the district. Educationist Surabhi Vani Devi is daughter of former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao who belonged to Vangara, and Telugu Desam (TDP) Telangana chief L. Ramana, a native of Jagtial, are both contesting from the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar constituency. The founder-president of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) Prof. Kodandaram, who hails from Manakondur, is contesting from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who is determined to register a massive victory in the MLC elections, zeroed in on Vani Devi after conducting a series of surveys.

Ramana who lost the Assembly elections, is testing his luck by contesting the MLC graduate elections, following the precedent set by Congress leader T. Jeevan Reddy. Ramana has a strong following among BCs and is dependent on TD cadre, which still exists in parts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar districts.

Prof. Kodandaram, who earlier worked in Kakatiya University, enjoys a good following in Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts. He is explaining to the graduates about the failures of TRS in the state and the BJP at the Centre.

Political analysts said that several educated people from erstwhile Karimnagar district migrated to Hyderabad while some are settled in Warangal. Their votes may also prove vital in deciding the poll outcome.

If people, who migrated to other districts, can influence the voters, then the eventual results may shock the TRS high command. Incidentally, if any one of the three pull-off a win, then it will be celebration time for the people of Karimnagar district, analysts opined.