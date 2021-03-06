Nation Politics 06 Mar 2021 Karimnagar will deci ...
Nation, Politics

Karimnagar will decide MLC election outcome

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Mar 6, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Three candidates belong to the district -- educationist Surabhi Vani Devi, TD Telangana chief L. Ramana and founder of TJS Prof. Kodandaram
Prof. Kodandaram, who earlier worked in Kakatiya University, enjoys a good following in Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts. — DC file photo
 Prof. Kodandaram, who earlier worked in Kakatiya University, enjoys a good following in Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts. — DC file photo

KARIMNAGAR: Although just about every political party and independents are campaigning full-throttle in the graduate MLC elections at Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar constituencies, it is the erstwhile Karimnagar district that is bound to play a decisive role in the upcoming elections.

Three candidates belong to the district. Educationist Surabhi Vani Devi is daughter of former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao who belonged to Vangara, and Telugu Desam (TDP) Telangana chief L. Ramana, a native of Jagtial, are both contesting from the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar constituency. The founder-president of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) Prof. Kodandaram, who hails from Manakondur, is contesting from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.

 

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who is determined to register a massive victory in the MLC elections, zeroed in on Vani Devi after conducting a series of surveys.

Ramana who lost the Assembly elections, is testing his luck by contesting the MLC graduate elections, following the precedent set by Congress leader T. Jeevan Reddy. Ramana has a strong following among BCs and is dependent on TD cadre, which still exists in parts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar districts.

Prof. Kodandaram, who earlier worked in Kakatiya University, enjoys a good following in Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts. He is explaining to the graduates about the failures of TRS in the state and the BJP at the Centre.

 

Political analysts said that several educated people from erstwhile Karimnagar district migrated to Hyderabad while some are settled in Warangal. Their votes may also prove vital in deciding the poll outcome.

If people, who migrated to other districts, can influence the voters, then the eventual results may shock the TRS high command. Incidentally, if any one of the three pull-off a win, then it will be celebration time for the people of Karimnagar district, analysts opined.

...
Tags: mlc elections telangana, surabhi vani devi, prof. kodandaram, td telangana chief l. ramana, karimnagar district crucial in mlc elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

During Durga Shankar Mishra's visit, the official took stock of the progress achieved in urban schemes in the state namely Housing for All, PMSvanidhi, Swachh Bharat Mission, Smart City Mission and AMRUT. (Twitter/@Secretary_MoHUA)

Centre lauds Telangana for implementation of PM SVANidhi, AMRUT

The Congress is attacking both the state and Union governments for their alleged failure on various fronts. — Representational Image/AFP

Explainer | How dark horses may mar chances of party candidates in TS' MLC polls

The third phase of immunisation is going on without any major health issues among beneficiaries. — Representational Image/DC file photo

Zero adverse effects inspiring people to turn up for Covid jab in AP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami at a programme in Chennai. (PTI File Image)

AIADMK gives Kanyakumari LS seat, 20 assembly segments to BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Owaisi says YSRC, TDP have unholy ties with BJP

Dismissing the criticism over his outreach to Andhra Pradesh, Owaisi said “the MIM is the face and voice of Muslims”. — Twitter

Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Shah

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, after BJP won the majority seats in Gujarat Municipal Elections, in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020. (PTI)

Dejected Telangana Congress leaders stream into ‘buoyant’ BJP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP&BJP State President, addresses the media at BJP State Office, Nampally in Hyderabad.(DC image/SSR)

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)

Mamata becomes 'beti' from 'didi' in TMC's new poll slogan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Poilan in Kolkata on February 18, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham