Hyderabad faces power cuts, says Mayor, seeks Rs 5L generator for her camp office

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Mar 6, 2021, 6:45 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2021, 7:42 am IST
After her request went viral on social media, the mayor clarified that she asked for it as she was facing trouble
Gadwal Vijayalakshmi expressed displeasure over the fuss in the media over her request for a generator. (Image credit:Twitter)
Hyderabad: While Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is ensuring 24/7 power supply in the city, Mayor Gadwal R. Vijayalakshmi has written a letter to the bankrupt GHMC to install a 25 KVA generator costing about Rs 5 lakh at her camp office at Road 12, Banjara Hills, where she says there is frequent load shedding.

The Mayor sent a note to GHMC commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, saying, "Due to frequent power cuts, the work at my camp office is being hampered and this is causing inconvenience to me in the discharge of day-to-day works. Therefore, it is requested of you to arrange a 25 KVA generator at the camp office immediately."

 

Vijayalakshmi complained that on a few occasions, there have been hours-long power cuts. She said the electricity authorities have informed her that there has been a problem pertaining to the electrical lines.

However, when Deccan Chronicle verified the matter with the electricity department, officials rubbished the claim and said no power interruption was recorded in the Banjara Hills substation. Superintend engineer Anand said the department had taken up maintenance works on March 1. The department staff conducted tree pruning for about three hours to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

 

"The staff usually takes several hours for maintenance works, but in order to avoid inconvenience, they took only three hours this time. We cannot tell a lie on power interruptions as everything is recorded in the equipment setup at substations. Consumers can check it," Anand said.

After her request went viral on social media, the mayor clarified that she has requested for a generator only because of the trouble she was facing at the camp office. Electricity department has been taking up digging activities off and on, and there has been frequent power disruption in the area, the mayor said and expressed her displeasure over the fuss in the media over her request for a generator.

 

GHMC sources said the generator would cost about Rs 5 lakh. They would install one at her G+2 building where her father and Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao also resides. There, Vijayalakshmi has converted the ground floor into her camp office.

...
