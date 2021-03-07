Nation Politics 06 Mar 2021 Explainer | How dark ...
Nation, Politics

Explainer | How dark horses may mar chances of party candidates in TS' MLC polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGAM SRINIVAS
Published Mar 7, 2021, 12:32 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2021, 12:32 am IST
Analysts feel with different factors working, a silent wave could emerge in the graduate MLC elections
The Congress is attacking both the state and Union governments for their alleged failure on various fronts. — Representational Image/AFP
 The Congress is attacking both the state and Union governments for their alleged failure on various fronts. — Representational Image/AFP

HYDERABAD: While all the major parties are expressing confidence about winning the two graduate constituencies of the Legislative Council going to the polls on March 14, there are certain candidates who may mar their chances of victory.

Analysts, however, say with young graduates being a major factor in the graduate MLC elections from Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal and Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar constituencies, ideologies may mar the chances of political party candidates.

 

Among the candidates is Prof. Kodandaram who played an active role in the Telangana movement. As chairman of the Telangana Joint Action Committee, he coordinated with all political parties and employees unions and in the fight for statehood. Another leader, Cheruku Sudhakar, was booked under Preventive Detention Act and sent to jail for his active participation in the Telangana movement.

Also, new voices and agendas have emerged during the campaign. Dalit, Bahujan and Backward Class people form part of these groups.

Dalit Shakthi Programme (DSP) founder Ch Visharadhan and its state committee have decided to contest both the seats. The DSP has been working within Dalit and Backward Class people for 12 years. They are propagating among their cadre ideology of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule and Kanshi Ram.

 

Analysts feel with different factors working, a silent wave could emerge in the graduate MLC elections. Thus, political parties cannot be complacent about their victory.

Ruling TRS and opposition Congress and BJP are going all out campaigning in the two constituencies of Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar and Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda constituencies. Ministers, MPs and MLAs of TRS, apart from senior leaders have been appointed as election in-charges and are busy campaigning in their respective areas.

So are opposition parties. The Congress is attacking both the state and Union governments for their alleged failure on various fronts. The BJP is attacking the ruling party on the unemployment front.

 

Senior leaders of political parties are worried over covering the huge area, with the graduate constituencies covering almost 75 per cent of the state. These regions have 77 MLAs representing them. This is the biggest challenge for political parties, particularly the Opposition ones as also the cash-strapped smaller parties and independents.

...
Tags: mlc elections for graduate constituencies, dalit bahujan bcs also part of campaigning teams, congress attacking state central government, bjp attacks trs on employment issue, telangana mlc elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

During Durga Shankar Mishra's visit, the official took stock of the progress achieved in urban schemes in the state namely Housing for All, PMSvanidhi, Swachh Bharat Mission, Smart City Mission and AMRUT. (Twitter/@Secretary_MoHUA)

Centre lauds Telangana for implementation of PM SVANidhi, AMRUT

The third phase of immunisation is going on without any major health issues among beneficiaries. — Representational Image/DC file photo

Zero adverse effects inspiring people to turn up for Covid jab in AP

Prof. Kodandaram, who earlier worked in Kakatiya University, enjoys a good following in Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts. — DC file photo

Karimnagar will decide MLC election outcome

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami at a programme in Chennai. (PTI File Image)

AIADMK gives Kanyakumari LS seat, 20 assembly segments to BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Owaisi says YSRC, TDP have unholy ties with BJP

Dismissing the criticism over his outreach to Andhra Pradesh, Owaisi said “the MIM is the face and voice of Muslims”. — Twitter

Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Shah

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, after BJP won the majority seats in Gujarat Municipal Elections, in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020. (PTI)

Dejected Telangana Congress leaders stream into ‘buoyant’ BJP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP&BJP State President, addresses the media at BJP State Office, Nampally in Hyderabad.(DC image/SSR)

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)

Mamata becomes 'beti' from 'didi' in TMC's new poll slogan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Poilan in Kolkata on February 18, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham