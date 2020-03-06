Nation Politics 06 Mar 2020 AAP govt mulls verif ...
Nation, Politics

AAP govt mulls verification drive for delhi violence compensation release

PTI
Published Mar 6, 2020, 5:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2020, 5:57 pm IST
The HC bench had earlier declined to entertain a PIL that challenged the compensation
Representational image (AFP file photo)
New Delhi:The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Saturday will launch a two-day mega drive for release of compensation to victims of the Delhi violence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on friday.

''The government wants the verification exercise at the earliest so that victims get compensation as soon as possible'', Sisodia told a press conference.

 

He added that, the drive will be headed by six senior IAS officers,
and that the government has so far received around 1,700 compensation forms.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited northeast Delhi's Idgah area in Mustfabad and interacted with locals.

The violence had begun last Sunday after people for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed and the number of deaths in last week's violence in northeast Delhi has risen to 53.

Tags: north-east delhi, delhi violence, delhi police, anti-caa, pro-caa, arvind kejrieal, delhi deputy cm manish sisodia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


