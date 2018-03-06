search on deccanchronicle.com
Special CBI court remands TTV Dhinakaran’s sister and her husband in DA case

Published Mar 6, 2018, 6:25 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 7:21 am IST
On November 24, 1997, CBI registered a case against them and conducted search at various places on March 18, 1998 and on June 30, 1998.
Chennai: The Principal Special Court for CBI cases on Monday remanded TTV Dhinakaran’s sister B. Sreedaladevi and her husband S.R. Baskaran, alias ‘RBI’ Baskaran’, in a two-decade-old disproportionate wealth case. 

In January this year, the court issued NBW after Madras high court upheld the order of the principal special court for CBI cases dated August 26, 2008 convicting them in the case.

 

According to prosecution, on December 14, 1988, Baskaran joined as a clerk, coin and note examiner in RBI, Chennai. On August 26, 1990 he married Sreedaladevi, sister of Dhinakaran and niece of now jailed V.K. Sasikala, general secretary, AIADMK (Amma). Before joining service, Baskaran had disclosed that he possessed total assets worth Rs 2.96 lakh.

The search at TNSC bank, Santhome, led to the seizure of 80 gold bars. 

Investments in movable and immovable assets, cash, gold and silver articles were seized during the search.

CBI held that Baskaran had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the extent of `1.68 crore, which stands in the name of his wife.At the end of the check period on July 31, 1998, the couple had possessed immovable properties worth `87.96 lakh and  movable properties worth `2.28 crore.

On August 26, 2008, the trial court found them guilty under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC and ordered Baskaran to undergo RI for five years and pay a fine of `20 lakh and Sreedaladevi to undergo RI for three years and slapped her with a fine of `10 lakh.

Subsequently, they challenged the trial court order before Madras high court.

Dismissing appeals filed by Baskaran and his wife, Justice G Jayachandran in November last year confirmed the trial court verdict. 

Following this on  January 19, the CBI court issued NBW against them and directed CBI to produce them before the court.

When the matter came up for hearing before special judge A. Thiruneelaprasad on Monday, they surrendered before the court. The judge remanded them to prison.

