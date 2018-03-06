No tie-up with JD(S) for Rajya Sabha elections: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Denying that the JD(S) had approached the Congress on Rajya Sabha elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assserted here on Monday that the party did not need to join hands with any party for either Rajya Sabha or the approaching Assembly poll.

Responding to a question by reporters on his arrival at the Mysuru airport, he said neither had the JD(S) offered to support the Congress and nor had it asked it for any help. “At the national level I support and advocate that secular parties must unite and secular votes must not be divided if we are to defeat the communal parties. But in the state, the Congress doesn’t need the support of anyone other than the voters,” he added.

On the final list for Rajya Sabha elections, he said he was going to New Delhi on Tuesday and the final list was most likely to be finalised then. As for the fielding of a third candidate, he said the matter would also be discussed at the meeting.

Mr Siddaramaiah claimed things were looking up for the Congress where urban voters were concerned. “We won three seats in Mysuru and 13 in Bengaluru the last elections. This time we will win 25 seats in Bengaluru,” he declared. Asked if votes would not be divided with the JD(S) and BSP joining hands, he shot back, “Congress votes are always intact.”

The Chief Minister revealed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi would tour the Mysuru division, holding road shows on March 20, 21, 24 and 25 , concluding with a mammoth rally in Mysuru city on the last day.

Asked about the letter by Congress leaders, including, Mr H T Somshekar, to Mr Rahul Gandhi opposing the entry of Ashok Kheny into the party allegedly over his involvement in several scams, Mr Siddaramaiah retorted, “He will join us today. Some others too will join us. I am not aware of any such letter. I cannot answer imaginary questions."