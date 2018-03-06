search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

KCR lines up series of meetings with AIS officers on new Front

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 6, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Work is already on to organise these meetings and lists of various organisations are being drawn up.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Emboldened by the response he has received from several political leaders and from his own party cadres, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has chalked out a plan to take his Third Front proposal to the national level by organising meetings in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Mr Rao has lined up a series of meetings with retired All India Service officers, retired defence officials, legal luminaries, national farmers’ associations, economists and other such groupings from all states to get their feedback on devising an agenda for the Third Front. Mr Rao has called for a qualitative change in politics. 

 

The first meetings will be with those who have administrative experience such as retired IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS officers. Meetings are also planned with retired defence personnel, national farmers’ associations, and economists.

These meetings will be followed by meetings with media houses, journalists, industrial houses, labour organisations and so on.

These meetings will be held in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru etc. Work is already on to organise these meetings and lists of various organisations are being drawn up. 

The idea behind these meetings is that all those who have been thinking about the state of the nation in various ways should be participants in the process of the qualitative change in politics that Mr Rao wants to bring about.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, third front, all india service officers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KCR’s Third Front is BJP’s secret agenda: Revanth Reddy
K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Third Front gathers steam


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

YouTube's version of Stories could engulf Instagram, Snapchat

Google in one of its recent blog posts states that they are using the power of neural networks to achieve this mobile green screen effect.
 

Syrian man posts Facebook Live video moments after stabbing his wife to death

The couple's young daughter was in the home during the shocking killing and called police. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Wonder the taskforce behind AI? It's humans

Major automakers like Toyota, Nissan and Ford, ride-hailing companies like Uber and other tech giants like Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo are paying reams of labellers, often through third-party vendors.
 

10GB free data for Reliance Jio users: Here's how to avail it

Users can check the data add-ons via MyJio app on their smartphone.
 

Alien hunters convinced that object spotted in Antarctica is crashed spaceship

Theorists at a popular alien site zoomed in on the images to find tracks running behind it (Photo: YouTube)
 

When Kangana Ranaut wanted to break the television screen for Sridevi

Sridevi had met Kangana Ranaut at an event just few days before her death.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Tripura poll results will not impact K’taka, no Modi wave in state: Siddaramaiah

In a tweet, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that there is no 'Modi wave' in state. (Photo: PTI/File)

Opposition trying to politicise cauvery issue: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

BJP State chief Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Chennai: DMK trying to secure 33 % reservation for women

DMK MP Kanimozhi

Tripura and Nagaland results show popularity, acceptance of Narendra Modi: Tamilisai

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Communal forces trying to gain foothold in Tamil Nadu: T T V Dhinakaran

T T V Dhinakaran
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham