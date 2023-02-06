RS adjourned for day amid relentless Oppn demand for discussion on Adani Group

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge during a protest by Opposition parties' MPs over Adani row, at the Parliament complex, in New Delhi on Monday. — PTI

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday without transacting any business as a united Opposition continued to press to raise in the House allegations of fraud against the Adani Group.

As soon as the Upper House reassembled for the afternoon session, having been adjourned till 2 pm in the morning, the Opposition members asked for a discussion on the issue.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, however, did not allow their request, asking them to led the listed business conclude. With the Opposition parties unrelenting, he adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier in the morning session, he did not accept 10 notices given by various leaders of Opposition parties to suspend the listed business of the day and take up the issues raised by them.

The Opposition parties protested against this. The Chairman tried to pacify the protesting members, but in vain. He then adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.