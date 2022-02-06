Nation Politics 06 Feb 2022 TMC hit by massive d ...
Nation, Politics

TMC hit by massive dissent over tickets for final phase of civic polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI AND PRANMOY BRAHMACHARY
Published Feb 6, 2022, 8:20 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2022, 8:20 am IST
There were road blockades, protests and gheraoing in several places after two separate lists were released
Protests by TMC ranks erupted in the evening and have been continuing since then in many districts. (Representational image: PTI)
 Protests by TMC ranks erupted in the evening and have been continuing since then in many districts. (Representational image: PTI)

Kolkata/Berhampore: West Bengal's ruling Trinamul Congress has been hit by massive dissent over ticket distribution across several districts for the third and final phase of civic polls to be held in 108 municipalities on February 27. There were road blockades, protests and gheraoing in several places after two separate lists were released -- one by TMC leaders and another by Prashant Kishor's IPAC -- that had separate names.

On Friday afternoon, senior TMC leaders released a list of around 3,000 candidates who were fielded in 107 municipalities while deferring the name of the party's candidate for Darjeeling municipality. They claimed that the list had the approval of party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

 

But the list did not match with the one shared by the party's political consulting firm, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) led by election strategist Prashant Kishor, to the media. Later TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee and Mr Kishor had an altercation during a telephonic conversation over the mismatch, sources said.

Protests by TMC ranks erupted in the evening and have been continuing since then in many districts. On Saturday, state transport minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim squarely blamed I-PAC for circulating a different candidates' list illegally.

 

"There was a huge demand for tickets. Our party leaders prepared the list by working hard. I-PAC was also consulted. Like many I also proposed a list of names to the party for consideration. But these names were uploaded on the party's website and pages illegally. One cannot do it just because they have the passwords. It is a misuse of passwords," he alleged.

I-PAC, however, denied its role in candidates' selection, sources revealed. TMC MLA Madan Mitra said, "If a higher secondary candidate becomes sure of passing with first division marks but does not find his name among the successful candidate, he will obviously feel sad. The party leadership is looking into why and how it happened. I sympathise with the hopefuls who did not get tickets. I urge them not to leave our party. Let us see how adjustments can be done. The party leadership did not consult me. I will try to talk to our party supremo."

 

At his constituency, Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas, the TMC labour wing suspended bus and auto services to protest against ticket distribution. In North Bengal, party leader Anantadeb Adhikari quit as the party's election committee chief of Moynaguri municipality in Jalpaiguri. In East Midnapore, state minister Akhil Giri faced protests of TMC workers outside his residence at Contai.

Burdwan East saw TMC workers gheraoing their district president R.N. Chatterjee at a party office. At Rabindranagar in South 24 Parganas, the police lathicharged TMC workers for putting up a road blockade. In Murshidabad, Jangipur municipality chairman Mojaharul Islam's followers demonstrated after he was denied ticket like his counterparts, Nilratan Adhya of Berhampore, Bharat Jhawar of Beldanga and Biplab Chakraborty of Lalbag. Stung by the dissent, the TMC entrusted it's district heads to declare new candidates' list.

 

...
Tags: west bengal civic polls
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Horoscope 06 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling the 216-foot tall 'Statue of Unity' in Hyderabad. (Photo: DC)

BJP, Congress slam CM KCR for not receiving PM Modi at Hyderabad airport

Amrita Fadnavis (ANI)

3 per cent divorces in Mumbai due to traffic: Fadnavis' wife Amrita

The commission had in its first draft recommendations proposed six additional Assembly seats for Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley (ANI file image)

J&K: Delimitation panel shares second report with MPs

Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy with Employees Union leaders addresses the media conference after meeting in the PRC Struggle committee at Secretariat on Saturday, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma is also seen. (Photo: DC)

Deal struck, Andhra Pradesh staff unions call off stir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

ED planning to arrest Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Rahul will declare Congress Punjab CM face at February 6 rally

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Sidhu: People at top want a weak CM who will dance to their tunes

Navjot Singh Sidhu meet with Congress workers ahead of the Punjab's state assembly elections in Amritsar (AFP)

Shah asks Goans to back BJP again for Golden Goa

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting at Sun Rays Garden hall, in Ponda, Goa, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI)

CM Bommai says BJP leadership to decide on Karnataka cabinet rejig

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->