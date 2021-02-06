Nation Politics 06 Feb 2021 Temporary suspension ...
Nation, Politics

Temporary suspension of internet again at Delhi's three border protest sites

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2021, 5:24 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2021, 6:12 pm IST
The decision has been taken to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency' under, a home ministry official said
The internet has been suspended in view of the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) call given by the farmers' unions for Saturday, officials said. (PTI)
 The internet has been suspended in view of the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) call given by the farmers' unions for Saturday, officials said. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the suspension of internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders of Delhi, where farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws, for 24 hours till Saturday night in the wake of their 'chakka jam' call, officials said.

Apart from the three sites, internet services will remain suspended in their adjoining areas too till 23:59 hours on February 6.

 

The decision has been taken to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency' under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, a home ministry official said.

The internet has been suspended in view of the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) call given by the farmers' unions for Saturday, another official said.

Earlier, the suspension of internet services was ordered at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders and their adjoining areas from 11 PM on January 29 and was effective till 11 PM on January 31, which was further extended till February 2.

 

On January 26, when large-scale violence was reported during the farmers' tractor rally, internet services were temporarily suspended in some parts of Delhi.

...
Tags: ministry of home affairs (mha)


Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu All Farmers' Association, P R Pandian (Image source: Twitter@friendlydb)

Tamil Nadu farmers stage protests, support 'chakka jam'

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Image source: Twitter@drharshvardhan)

Change in Bengal inevitable; BJP's Rath Yatra may strengthen process: Harsh Vardhan

State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar. (DC Image)

AP SEC directs Peddireddy to be confined until completion of GP polls

Farmers shout slogans blocking a highway during a roadblock-protest, part of their continuing demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 6, 2021. (AFP)

'Chakka jam': Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Change in Bengal inevitable; BJP's Rath Yatra may strengthen process: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Image source: Twitter@drharshvardhan)

Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

Rajib Banerjee, 4 other TMC leaders join BJP ahead of assembly polls

Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as they join BJP. (PTI/Twitter)

Twitter withholds Kisan Ekta Morcha and other handles linked with the tractor rally

A screen capture of Kisan Ekta Morcha's account withheld by Twitter

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham