SEC wants Chittor, Guntur unanimous results to be put on hold

Vijayawada: State election commissioner, N. Ramesh Kumar directed collectors of Chittoor and Guntur not to declare unanimous results as a large number of gram panchayats were found elected unanimously.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he stated that reports of a large number of unanimous elections in gram panchayats in the two districts was not consistent with the current trend in the state and he directed both the collectors to put the declaration of results on hold pending examination of the reports. He also directed them against declaring the results of such unanimous elections until they get clearance from the State Election Commission.

Ramesh Kumar called for detailed reports from both of them and said that it was only after examining such reports would the SEC decide the next step. He said that they would take action in case of any failure on the part of any poll functionary.

On the other hand, the state election commissioner complimented the government servants and the police personnel for their commitment and dedication in performing poll duties with the highest civil services norms and added that as he completed touring of all 13 districts in the state, poll arrangements were satisfactory. He said that the atmosphere in the districts was conducive for conducting polls in a free and fair manner and added that there were no visible instances of forced unanimous elections in any part of the state.

He said that the Covid-19 situation was under control and added that all the safety precautions were taken up. He stated that the district administration was confident of getting high poll percentages.