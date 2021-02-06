Nation Politics 06 Feb 2021 SEC wants Chittor, G ...
Nation, Politics

SEC wants Chittor, Guntur unanimous results to be put on hold

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 6, 2021, 1:52 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2021, 1:52 am IST
SEC Ramesh directed against declaring the results of such unanimous elections until they get clearance from the State Election Commission
Ramesh Kumar called for detailed reports from both the district collectors and said that it was only after examining such reports would the SEC decide the next step. (Photo: DC)
 Ramesh Kumar called for detailed reports from both the district collectors and said that it was only after examining such reports would the SEC decide the next step. (Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: State election commissioner, N. Ramesh Kumar directed collectors of Chittoor and Guntur not to declare unanimous results as a large number of gram panchayats were found elected unanimously.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he stated that reports of a large number of unanimous elections in gram panchayats in the two districts was not consistent with the current trend in the state and he directed both the collectors to put the declaration of results on hold pending examination of the reports. He also directed them against declaring the results of such unanimous elections until they get clearance from the State Election Commission.

 

Ramesh Kumar called for detailed reports from both of them and said that it was only after examining such reports would the SEC decide the next step. He said that they would take action in case of any failure on the part of any poll functionary.

On the other hand, the state election commissioner complimented the government servants and the police personnel for their commitment and dedication in performing poll duties with the highest civil services norms and added that as he completed touring of all 13 districts in the state, poll arrangements were satisfactory. He said that the atmosphere in the districts was conducive for conducting polls in a free and fair manner and added that there were no visible instances of forced unanimous elections in any part of the state.

 

He said that the Covid-19 situation was under control and added that all the safety precautions were taken up. He stated that the district administration was confident of getting high poll percentages.

...
Tags: sec ramesh kumar, ap gram panchayat polls, unanimous elections in chittor and guntur districts
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Though the landline and mobile phone and 2G bandwidth internet services were restored in a phased manner across what is now called the UT of J&K earlier, 18 out of 20 of its districts continued to be deprived of the high-speed 4G internet. (Representational Photo:AFP)

High speed internet restored in entire J&K after a gap of 551 days

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy assured that steps will be taken to reopen the Chennur sugar industry. — DC file photo

Crisis-hit sugarcane farmers seek government intervention

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who has become the face of the anti-farm law protests, said the “chakka jam” will not take place in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, but will be done in other parts of NCR and the rest of the country, including the southern states. (Photo: PTI)

Thousands defy ban, join mahapanchayat

Ramesh said Chandrababu was leading politics on to the wrong direction by fighting the government with the help of the SEC. (Photo: facebook @Jogi Ramesh)

YSRC objects to SEC holding unanimous election results in abeyance



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

Rajib Banerjee, 4 other TMC leaders join BJP ahead of assembly polls

Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as they join BJP. (PTI/Twitter)

Twitter withholds Kisan Ekta Morcha and other handles linked with the tractor rally

A screen capture of Kisan Ekta Morcha's account withheld by Twitter

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)

Editors Guild demands immediate release of scribe arrested at Singhu border

Picture used for rpresentational purposes only
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham