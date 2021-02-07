SEC assures full protection to poll officials in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission (SEC) has advised polling officials, including returning officers, against feeling insecure during the ensuing gram panchayats elections in the state.

The state election commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar in a statement here on Saturday assured all officials that they would be under the protection of the SEC. He said that if any disciplinary action has to be initiated against them, SEC’s prior approval was mandatory, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Maintaining that subjecting government employees to threat was unethical, he advised officials on poll duty not to get frightened over intimidating tactics. He said that the Election Commission is an independent constitutional authority and its mandate is to conduct elections and added that the Governor serves as his custodian.

He called upon the officials on poll duty to discharge their duty with commitment, dedication bearing a constitutional spirit and said that persons occupying positions were temporary while institutions were permanent.