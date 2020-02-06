Nation Politics 06 Feb 2020 Karnataka CM expands ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka CM expands Cabinet, inducts 10 ministers

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2020, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
The ministers were sworn-in at a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan with the Governor Vajubhai Vala admistering oath of office and secrecy.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday expanded his six-month-old Cabinet with the induction of ten Ministers. (Photo: File)
 Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday expanded his six-month-old Cabinet with the induction of ten Ministers. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday expanded his six-month-old Cabinet with the induction of ten Ministers.

The ministers were sworn-in at a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan with the Governor Vajubhai Vala admistering oath of office and secrecy.

 

The ten are S T Somashekar (Yeshwantpur constituency), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), Anand Singh (Vijayanagar), K Sudhakar (Chickballapur), Byrathi Basavaraj (K R Puram), A Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur), B C Patil (Hirekerur), K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout), K C Narayana Gowda (K R Pet) and Shrimant Balasaheb Patil (Kagwad).

...
Tags: karnataka government, cabinet expansion, bjp, yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Ravi Shankar Prasad (PTI file photo)

YouTube, Google, WhatsApp misused for porn, fake news and incite violence

A 46-year-old Thailand national was allegedly raped by two men here, following which they were arrested, police said on Thursday. (Representational Image)

2 arrested for raping 46-year-old Thailand national in Kerala

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday the Centre's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict dismissing its plea against stay on the execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. (Photo: File)

SC to hear tomorrow Centre's plea against HC order on hanging of Nirbhaya convicts

Meanwhile, the senior bureaucrat ruled out the possibility of high-speed/bullet trains in the SCR.

SCR sends SOS on Telangana projects



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi bhakt YouTuber Gunja Kapoor caught in burqa at Shaheen Bagh

Right-wing YouTuber Gunja Kapoor's Twitter profile photo (Twitter)

Kejriwal invites Amit Shah for public debate ahead of Delhi election

AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday invited Home Minister Amit Shah for a public debate on any issue, saying the people of Delhi wanted to know why should they vote for the BJP in the February 8 polls. (Photo: File)

'No threat to Muslims, NPR is essential': Rajini throws weight behind CAA

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday threw his weight behind the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and asserted that the legislation did not pose any threat to Muslims. (Photo: File)

'Politics is dirty but...': Kejriwal's daughter on 'terrorist' barb by BJP leaders

head of the Delhi Assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal criticised the BJP and asked whether it is terrorism, if her father taught her Bhagavad Gita. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi announces trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the constitution of 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra', which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, nearly three months after the Supreme Court ruling in the decades-old case. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham