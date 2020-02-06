BJP intensifies attack on TRS

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is employing the tactic of attacking the Telangana Rashtra Samiti aggressively in order to show that it is the only alternative to the ruling party in the state.

BJP’s state leaders have been attacking the TRS boss and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and his son and minister K.T. Rama Rao in a series of press conferences soon after the elections to Urban Local Bodies were over and the BJP came second in many municipalities. BJP state president Dr K. Laxman, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy and others have been targeting the ruling party at these press conferences.

They have brought up alleged irregularities in the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project, Mission Bhagiratha, and the friendly alliance between the TRS and the MIM. The TRS’s stand on the Citizenship Amend-ment Act, NRC and National Peoples Register has also naturally earned the ire of the BJP.

At the launch of an Ambulance service for devotees of the Medaram Jatara from his party on Wednesday, Dr Laxman alleged that the TRS government has failed to provide basic facilities to devotees of “Asia’s largest festival.” The Chief Minister had promised to provide Khumbha Mela type facilities to people at Medaram Jatara, but he has not done so, he said.

Mr Rao is not only deceiving people of the state, he is also deceiving gods and goddesses by making false promises, Mr Laxman said.

Sources in the BJP say the party will take up agitations against the alleged failures of the government in the coming days and after Parliament’s Budget Session, and several Union Ministers will tour the state to participate in the people’s agitations. The BJP high command has already announced Mission 2023 – the date by which it plans to wrest power in Telangana. Sources said the new BJP chief J.P Nadda will shortly visit the state and have meetings with active party workers and core committee leaders to chalk out the future course of action.