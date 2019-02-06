Not only Rajiv Kumar, Mamata wants to save herself in chit fund scam: Javadekar

Javadekar said, 'It was a scam of Rs 40,000 crore, in which, 20,000 people were looted through a chit fund firm. Gradually, the investigation by the CBI is unearthing the names of the culprits indulged in the scam'. (Photo: File)

Alwar: Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court's verdict in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) versus Kolkata Police commissioner stating that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee hampered the investigation agency's probe as she wants to save herself.

"Mamata was sitting on Dharna to save state police commissioner Rajiv Kumar, however, the truth is she wants to save herself from chit fund scam. It was a scam of Rs 40,000 crore, in which, 20,000 people were looted through a chit fund firm. Gradually, the investigation by the CBI is unearthing the names of the culprits indulged in the scam," said Javadekar while addressing BJP workers press conference at Alwar.

"In Kolkata, the Mamta government is used to take law in its hand and the public has understood this," he added.

A full-blown face-off between Chief Minister Banerjee-led TMC government and the Centre erupted after a CBI team moved to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Sunday. CBI officials were denied entry to the top cop’s residence and were also detained briefly.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, however, directed Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Javadekar said, "On one hand, Congress in-charge of West Bengal speaks of imposing President's rule in the state, on the other, the party president Rahul ignores his own party member and supports Mamata.

Praising the Modi government for various welfare schemes, the Union Minister said: "Farmers got huge benefit under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have provided 10 per cent reservation to the upper weaker section of the society. The traders, who come under GST slab of Rs 40 lakh, have been given a great relief. Those traders whose business profit estimates Rs 1.5 crore, will have to pay only one per cent tax."

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar further said that if BJP has lost Ajmer and Alwar in the state assembly elections, it doesn't mean that the party will be defeated in the coming Lok Sabha elections. "BJP's target in Rajasthan for upcoming general elections is 25," he added.