search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  With the ODI series under the belt, Rohit Sharma-led India will shift the focus to the shorter format of the game when they meet Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the first of the three T20Is on Wednesday.(Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 1st T20: Men in Blue win toss and opt to field
 
Nation, Politics

After ending 3-day dharna in Kolkata, Delhi is Mamata’s next stop

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Feb 6, 2019, 11:33 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 11:39 am IST
Naidu also tore into the Modi government, alleging autocracy and corruption.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu stand for the national anthem after announcing the end of her 46-hour-long dharna in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu stand for the national anthem after announcing the end of her 46-hour-long dharna in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Within three days of launching her “Save the Constitution” sit-in dharna against the Narendra Modi government in Kolkata, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee hastily packed up her “apolitical” agitation hours after the Supreme Court directed Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar to face questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam with a rider that the top IPS officer cannot be arrested by the investigative agency. Banerjee also announced that her next agitation will be held in New Delhi on February 13 and 14.

Spearheading the stir over the CBI’s failed attempt to grill Kumar at his Loudon Street residence in South Kolkata on Sunday evening, Banerjee had hit the streets. On Monday, the chief minister had even extended her dharna till February 8, despite the fact that she would be preoccupied from February 6 with supervising preparations for the February 7-8 Bengal Global Business Summit, where she has invited top industrialists and foreign dignitaries to attract investment to the state.

 

A huge drama unfolded on Tuesday afternoon when Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu met her at the agitation venue — Metro Channel in Esplanade — and extended his solidarity to his movement. Sharing the dais with her, Naidu showered lavish praise on Banerjee for organising the sit-in against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and putting up a brave fight.

Chandrababu Naidu also tore into the Modi government, alleging autocracy and corruption. The TDP chief later joined a discussion with Banerjee and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has been camping in the city since Monday evening to extend support, about the movement’s roadmap at a closed-door meeting near the venue. Standing beside Chandrababu Naidu, Yadav and her Cabinet colleagues after this meeting, Banerjee then called off her stir. She announced that the decision was taken after consulting leaders of the 23 parties opposing the Modi government.

“It was an apolitical movement which was launched to protect the Constitution and democracy. When Naiduji and Tejashwi came, we consulted both and all other leaders. Even former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda spoke to me in the morning. All of them said that this dharna is a victory for the people, the country, the Constitution and democracy. So let us end it today. Already the court has given a very positive judgment. But we will continue. We will take our programme to New Delhi next week. On February 13 and 14 a programme will be held there,” she told the crowd.

The Trinamul chief then elaborated: “The court has already ordered that no coercive action, including arrest, can be taken. It said what we were agreed to earlier — that they (CBI) may talk at a neutral place. We will abide by that. Our police has already initiated to give a response to the SC ruling.” Endorsing her stand, Naidu said: “She is playing a leading role against the BJP. We will take our movement to a logical conclusion. Our aim is to oust Modi from power at the Centre. Our democratic institutions are in danger. They (BJP) are misusing the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate, the icome-tax (department), the RBI and the CSSO. There is no party left which has been spared by this government. According to them, only two persons are clean — Modi and Amit Shah. later joined a discussion with Banerjee and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has been camping in the city since Monday evening to extend support, about the movement’s roadmap at a closed-door meeting near the venue. Standing beside Naidu, Yadav and her Cabinet colleagues after this meeting, Banerjee then called off her stir. She announced that the decision was taken after consulting leaders of the 23 parties opposing the Modi government.

“It was an apolitical movement which was launched to protect the Constitution and democracy. When Naiduji and Tejashwi came, we consulted both and all other leaders. Even former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda spoke to me in the morning. All of them said that this dharna is a victory for the people, the country, the Constitution and democracy. So let us end it today. Already the court has given a very positive judgment. But we will continue. We will take our programme to New Delhi next week. On February 13 and 14 a programme will be held there,” she told the crowd.

The Trinamul chief then elaborated: “The court has already ordered that no coercive action, including arrest, can be taken. It said what we were agreed to earlier — that they (CBI) may talk at a neutral place. We will abide by that. Our police has already initiated to give a response to the SC ruling.” Endorsing her stand, Naidu said: “She is playing a leading role against the BJP. We will take our movement to a logical conclusion. Our aim is to oust Mr Modi from power at the Centre. Our democratic institutions are in danger. They (BJP) are misusing the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate, the Income-tax (department), the RBI and the CSSO. There is no party left which has been spared by this government. According to them, only two persons are clean — Modi and Amit Shah.”

...
Tags: mamata banerjee, chandrababu naidu, dharna, tmc, tdp, saradha chit fund scam
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Being a Bharatanatyam dancer, Narthaki specializes in the Thanjavar-based Nayaka Bhava tradition and has become a known face associated with this dance form in India and abroad. (Photo: narthakinataraj.com)

Awarded Padma Shri for my talent; not physical differentiation: Narthaki Nataraj

The Supreme Court bench listed the matter for further hearing on March 7. (File Photo)

Supreme Court notice to lawyer Prashant Bhushan on contempt plea by AG and Centre

The court told the police to ask the authorities concerned to expedite the sanctions. (Photo: File)

Delhi Police given time till Feb 28 to procure sanction against Kanhaiya, others

Hindu Mahasabha leader Puja Pandey, husband arrested for shooting at Gandhi effigy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Awarded Padma Shri for my talent; not physical differentiation: Narthaki Nataraj

Being a Bharatanatyam dancer, Narthaki specializes in the Thanjavar-based Nayaka Bhava tradition and has become a known face associated with this dance form in India and abroad. (Photo: narthakinataraj.com)
 

Liam Neeson said he wanted to kill a black guy after friend's rape, draws flak online

Liam Neeson. (Photo | AP)
 

Two new Google apps to benefit the deaf

Live Transcribe has the potential to give people who are deaf or hard of hearing greater independence in their everyday interactions. Sound Amplifier with wired headphones can filter, augment and amplify the sounds in your environment.
 

Rahul Gandhi meets students to have 'open conversation' on poll manifesto

Gandhi described the new initiative as first-of-its-kind (Photo:Twitter)
 

WOW! Check out the first supersonic jet to launch soon

Boeing will be providing financial, engineering and industrial resources for the supersonic jets.
 

USB stick found in Leopard seal poo

“Concealed deep inside the scat was a USB stick,” the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) said on its website.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kolkata Police Commissioner: MHA to WB govt

Banerjee had on Tuesday ended her 'Save the Constitution' dharna, which she started on Sunday night after the CBI’s attempt to arrest Rajeev Kumar. (Representative Image)

Rahul Gandhi meets students to have 'open conversation' on poll manifesto

Gandhi described the new initiative as first-of-its-kind (Photo:Twitter)

Not only Rajiv Kumar, Mamata wants to save herself in chit fund scam: Javadekar

Javadekar said, 'It was a scam of Rs 40,000 crore, in which, 20,000 people were looted through a chit fund firm. Gradually, the investigation by the CBI is unearthing the names of the culprits indulged in the scam'. (Photo: File)

West Bengal government indulging in unconstitutional, undemocratic acts: Adityanath

Maharashtra CM, Union ministers meet Hazare, ask him to call off fast

Anna Hazare, who began his indefinite fast on January 30 over appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs, has lost around 4.30 kg weight in the last seven days, doctors said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham