search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

‘Let them try’: Cong leader Shivakumar on BJP moving no-confidence motion

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Feb 6, 2019, 5:38 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 5:46 pm IST
Siddaramaiah has issued another notice to four dissenting party MLAs seeking an explanation before or after Assembly Session.
The BJP leaders in the Assembly claimed that the Kumaraswamy-led Congress-Janata Dal (United) coalition government lacked majority as four Congress lawmakers were missing in the House on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)
 The BJP leaders in the Assembly claimed that the Kumaraswamy-led Congress-Janata Dal (United) coalition government lacked majority as four Congress lawmakers were missing in the House on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: The budget session of the Karnataka Assembly started off on a turbulent tone as BJP lawmakers marched to the well of the House and shouted slogans "Go back Governor...No Government in the state."

The BJP leaders in the Assembly claimed that the Kumaraswamy-led Congress-Janata Dal (United) coalition government lacked majority as four Congress lawmakers were missing in the House on Wednesday.

 

The coalition partners soon retaliated by saying that the BJP was trying to destabilize the government by luring the ruling party lawmakers.

Amid this entire ruckus, Governor Vajubhai Vala read only two pages of his speech and left the House.

Soon after, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar tabled the Governor's speech as 'read' and copies of his address were circulated to the legislators.

Demanding that HD Kumaraswamy needs to step down as Chief Minister of Karnataka, BJP legislator from Chitradurga, B Sriramulu, said that BJP was protesting against the coalition government's alleged failure to waive farm loans fully.

"The coalition government has failed in supporting the farmers...We will continue our protests in the House to highlight the government's failures," Sriramulu told reporters outside the Assembly.

Replying to BJP’s demands asking Kumaraswamy to step down and BJP moving a no-confidence motion, Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on being asked about this, said, "Let them try."

 

 

He also said that it is very shocking that BJP legislators are showing this attitude of frustration towards the Governor's speech.

But on the other side, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has issued another notice to four dissenting party MLAs seeking an explanation before or after the Assembly Session.

Last month, Siddaramaiah had served notices to the four legislators who did not turn up at a Congress legislature party meeting in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media at that time, Siddaramaiah said, "The situation is not like it is being portrayed in the media. Notice has been served to all four MLAs (Ramesh Jarakiholi, Mahesh Kamatihalli, B Nagendra and Umesh Jadhav). There is no problem to the government.”

Siddaramaiah also said three of the MLAs had responded to the notice with the exception of Umesh Jadhav, the MLA from Chincholi who has not replied yet.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

...
Tags: karnataka assembly, budget session, bjp, congress, shivakumar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The government, in a petition, sought directions for releasing the 67 acres which it had acquired about two-and-a-half decades back, leaving untouched the 0.313 acres of disputed land. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Clear your stand on Ram temple: Amit Shah to SP, BSP, Congress

The girl was attacked with a sickle-like weapon on her stomach, neck and hands and fled the scene immediately. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)

17-year-old Hyderabad student attacked with sickle, condition critical

Robert Vadra was dropped off at the office by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: PTI)

'Stand by my husband': Priyanka after dropping off Robert Vadra at ED office

Shrestha Saxena Sub Inspector said, 'we have registered the case and started investigating the matter. We have also sent Kamal for medical treatment'. (Photo: ANI)

MP: 2 transgender booked for forcefully making man undergo gender transition



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New details about Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India edition leak

The base variant of the Redmi Note 7 will be launched with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.
 

Anil Kumble differs with Kohli-Shastri, suggests best position for MS Dhoni at WC

Anil Kumble suggested that the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman should bat at number four given his experience. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: British woman slaps immigration officer in Bali, jailed

A court on the Indonesian holiday island found Auj-e Taqaddas, 43, guilty of assaulting the officer at Ngurah Rai international airport in July last year (Photo:Twitter)
 

Priests, bishops sexually abused nuns, admits Pope Francis

The papal admission followed a rare outcry last week from the Vatican's women's magazine over the sexual abuse of nuns, leaving them feeling forced to have abortions or raise children not recognised by their priest fathers. (File Photo)
 

Goop on Netflix soon

Goop's podcast series, in which Paltrow and Loehnen talk to renowned thinkers, culture changers and industry disruptors was a hit too. (Photo: File)
 

A man attacked by mountain lion, fought back and choked it to death

The man was running alone at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Clear your stand on Ram temple: Amit Shah to SP, BSP, Congress

The government, in a petition, sought directions for releasing the 67 acres which it had acquired about two-and-a-half decades back, leaving untouched the 0.313 acres of disputed land. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

‘Unfortunate, PM doesn't have poster with wife despite being married’: Sanjay Singh

The posters were later taken down by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). (Photo: ANI)

NDMC removes posters featuring Rahul-Priyanka-Robert outside AICC headquarters

BJP leader Sambit Patra said the posters that had come up were of criminals. (Photo: ANI)

CBI working as 'parrot' under BJP: RJD's Manoj Jha

Manoj Jha said, ' this is the result of nuisance created by government policies, like how we saw Alok Verma ji (who was shunted out as the CBI Director) and CBI vs CBI.' (Photo: ANI)

After ending 3-day dharna in Kolkata, Delhi is Mamata’s next stop

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu stand for the national anthem after announcing the end of her 46-hour-long dharna in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham