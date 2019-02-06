search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Clear your stand on Ram temple: Amit Shah to SP, BSP, Congress

ANI
Published Feb 6, 2019, 5:00 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 5:00 pm IST
The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute has been pending before the apex court for the last eight years.
The government, in a petition, sought directions for releasing the 67 acres which it had acquired about two-and-a-half decades back, leaving untouched the 0.313 acres of disputed land. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The government, in a petition, sought directions for releasing the 67 acres which it had acquired about two-and-a-half decades back, leaving untouched the 0.313 acres of disputed land. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Aligarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday asked the Samajwadi Party(SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress to "clear their stand" on the Ram temple issue.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah said the BJP wants a grand temple of Lord Ram to be built at the very site where he is believed to have been born.
"BJP's stand is clear that Ram Temple will be built in that very place in Ayodhya. The SP, BSP and, Congress should clear their stand, whether they want the construction of Ram Mandir or not," he said.

 

The Centre had on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court for permission to restore the "excess" land surrounding the disputed portion in Ayodhya to Ram Janambhoomi Nyas.

The government, in a petition, sought directions for releasing the 67 acres which it had acquired about two-and-a-half decades back, leaving untouched the 0.313 acres of disputed land.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute has been pending before the apex court for the last eight years. For a long time, parties in the case and various right-wing organisations have been asking for an early or day-to-day hearing in the matter.

In 2017, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who was representing the Sunni Waqf Board, had filed a plea to postpone hearings in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute till the Lok Sabha elections are completed.

...
Tags: bjp, amit shah sp, bsp, congress, ram temple
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh


Latest From Nation

The girl was attacked with a sickle-like weapon on her stomach, neck and hands and fled the scene immediately. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)

17-year-old Hyderabad student attacked with sickle, condition critical

Robert Vadra was dropped off at the office by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: PTI)

Priyanka drops off Robert Vadra to face ED in money-laundering case

Shrestha Saxena Sub Inspector said, 'we have registered the case and started investigating the matter. We have also sent Kamal for medical treatment'. (Photo: ANI)

MP: 2 transgender booked for forcefully making man undergo gender transition

The apex court on September 26 last year had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions. (Photo: PTI)

Linkage of PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory for filing I-T return: SC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: British woman slaps immigration officer in Bali, jailed

A court on the Indonesian holiday island found Auj-e Taqaddas, 43, guilty of assaulting the officer at Ngurah Rai international airport in July last year (Photo:Twitter)
 

Priests, bishops sexually abused nuns, admits Pope Francis

The papal admission followed a rare outcry last week from the Vatican's women's magazine over the sexual abuse of nuns, leaving them feeling forced to have abortions or raise children not recognised by their priest fathers. (File Photo)
 

Goop on Netflix soon

Goop's podcast series, in which Paltrow and Loehnen talk to renowned thinkers, culture changers and industry disruptors was a hit too. (Photo: File)
 

A man attacked by mountain lion, fought back and choked it to death

The man was running alone at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins (Photo:Twitter)
 

OPPO K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor, 25MP selfie camera launched

The OPPO K1 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED waterdrop notched display.
 

Next-Gen Honda City 2020: What to expect

Honda is already working on the new-gen Jazz overseas; current Jazz and City share platform.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Unfortunate, PM doesn't have poster with wife despite being married’: Sanjay Singh

The posters were later taken down by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). (Photo: ANI)

NDMC removes posters featuring Rahul-Priyanka-Robert outside AICC headquarters

BJP leader Sambit Patra said the posters that had come up were of criminals. (Photo: ANI)

CBI working as 'parrot' under BJP: RJD's Manoj Jha

Manoj Jha said, ' this is the result of nuisance created by government policies, like how we saw Alok Verma ji (who was shunted out as the CBI Director) and CBI vs CBI.' (Photo: ANI)

After ending 3-day dharna in Kolkata, Delhi is Mamata’s next stop

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu stand for the national anthem after announcing the end of her 46-hour-long dharna in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kolkata Police Commissioner: MHA to WB govt

Banerjee had on Tuesday ended her 'Save the Constitution' dharna, which she started on Sunday night after the CBI’s attempt to arrest Rajeev Kumar. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham