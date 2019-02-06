search on deccanchronicle.com
AP, Telangana fought like women for water, says Nitin Gadkari

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Feb 6, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Union minister reassures 100 per cent Central funds for Polavaram project.
BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya presents a copy of the Hindi version of Bhagavad Gita to Union minister Nitin Gadkari at a function held in Secunderabad on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has made another controversial comment. Explaining the importance his government has given to projects in south India, he said that for 45 TMCs of water, ministers and secretaries in Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh fought with each other like women fighting over water at a well.

At a meeting of party workers of Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Hyderabad parliamentary constituencies on Tuesday, Mr Gadkari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given much importance to irrigation projects in South India.

 

“There is water scarcity in the states located far from the Himalayas. So, The Centre has given permission for various projects in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. About 66 projects will be started from June. Not only are the permissions given, but loans are also being given trough Nabard.”

Confirming that the Centre will provide 100 per cent funds to Polavaram in Andhra Pradesh, Mr Gadkari said Telangana state too was important for the Centre. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has come to me with the Kaleshwaram project. We never do politics when it comes to benefits to the country and the people. You can ask former minister Harish Rao whether there is any project that was denied permission by the Centre. Making the country a super power is our aim.”

 He instructed party workers to take the welfare schemes of the Prime Minister to every house in the constituency. He said that Mr Modi has brought several schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Ujwal Yojana, Power and reservation for economically backward people.

He said, “We have learnt that the number of enemies will double when we do good. Earlier we thought that enmity is triggered only by wrong doings. Some people have campaigned that Modi will send Muslims to Pakistan. But these tricks will not work as people are always watching. The people are ready to vote for the BJP in Telangana and in the entire country. The people who hated to see each other’s faces earlier are now forming the alliance.”

Tags: nitin gadkari, cm k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


