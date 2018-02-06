TD team meets Rajnath Singh, likely to meet PM also

Hyderabad: A five-member committee constituted by AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met with Union home minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament on Monday to represent the “injustice” done to the state in the Union Budget. After the meeting, the committee briefed the CM about the proceedings.

The committee comprises Union ministers P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Sujana Chowdary, Thota Narasimham, Nimmala Kishtappa and Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. It has been charged with dealing with the Union Government to get justice for Andhra Pradesh.

“We have clearly been told not to disclose the details of our meetings with Union ministers. Only the Chief Minister will address the media,” one member of the committee told this paper.

According to sources, Mr Rajnath Singh has promised the committee to arrange a meet with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance minister Arun Jaitley within a few days and said that it would be more appropriate for the CM to attend the meeting to resolve the issues.

Earlier on Monday, as a part of their agitation for justice for the state, MPs of the Telugu Desam gave notice under Rule 193 asking for the conduction of a special discussion on the implementation of promises made to Andhra Pradesh.

If the request is approved by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan, time will be allotted on a specific day for a short discussion on the issue.