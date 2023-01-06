Govt. will not stop Lokesh padayatra: Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM: State government will not stop the padayatra planned by TD national general secretary Nara Lokesh, social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna stated on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the minister said G.O. No. 1 has been issued to stop unorganised meetings to which innocent people flock posing a risk to themselves.

“We don’t want a repeat of the Kandukur and Guntur incidents,” the minister said. He underlined that the G.O. is applicable to all political parties including YSRC.

He underlined that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has not held any road show after the G.O. has been issued.

Nagarjuna flayed Left parties saying they are not working for the poor bur for TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The minister had earlier held a meeting with officials of the social welfare department in Visakhapatnam to review improvement of infrastructure in schools and hostels under the Nadu Nedu scheme. He appreciated that many new buildings have come up for schools and hostels, leading to improvement in educational standards.

Nagarjuna maintained that introduction of English medium in government schools has brought in revolutionary changes in the education system.

Earlier, he also held a meeting with social welfare department officials of Srikakulam district and reviewed implementation of schemes, apart from facilities in hostels.