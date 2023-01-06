  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 06 Jan 2023 Govt. will not stop ...
Nation, Politics

Govt. will not stop Lokesh padayatra: Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 6, 2023, 12:16 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2023, 12:16 am IST
Minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna. (Photo: Facebook)
 Minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna. (Photo: Facebook)

VISAKHAPATNAM: State government will not stop the padayatra planned by TD national general secretary Nara Lokesh, social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna stated on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the minister said G.O. No. 1 has been issued to stop unorganised meetings to which innocent people flock posing a risk to themselves.

“We don’t want a repeat of the Kandukur and Guntur incidents,” the minister said. He underlined that the G.O. is applicable to all political parties including YSRC.

He underlined that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has not held any road show after the G.O. has been issued.

Nagarjuna flayed Left parties saying they are not working for the poor bur for TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The minister had earlier held a meeting with officials of the social welfare department in Visakhapatnam to review improvement of infrastructure in schools and hostels under the Nadu Nedu scheme. He appreciated that many new buildings have come up for schools and hostels, leading to improvement in educational standards.

Nagarjuna maintained that introduction of English medium in government schools has brought in revolutionary changes in the education system.

Earlier, he also held a meeting with social welfare department officials of Srikakulam district and reviewed implementation of schemes, apart from facilities in hostels.

...
Tags: visakhapatnam, nara lokesh, merugu nagarjuna, n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

The aspirants urged the government and the police recruitment board to admit those who cleared the 1,600-metre running event. (DC File Image)

Police aspirants allege corruption, tampering in physical tests

TS voters list decreased to 2.99 crore. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Bogus voters eliminated, TS voters falls to 2.99 crore

Satyavathi Rathod, Minister for ST Welfare, Women and Child Welfare. (Photo: Twitter)

Speed up Mini-Medaram Jatara works: Satyavathi

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo: PTI)

KCR to declare candidates three months in advance



MOST POPULAR

 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amith Shah meet in Andhra Pradesh on Jan 8, BJP turns focus to Seema

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

No problem with Cong pushing for Rahul as PM candidate: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a function at Gyan Bhawan, in Patna, Saturday, Dec 31, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi 'perpetually confused', wants India to surrender before China: BJP

BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. (Photo: Twitter)

Withdrawal of GO 152: Jagan's government faces backlash in Rayalaseema

These developments come in the wake of AP finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy categorically declaring at the December 5 Rayalaseema Garjana meeting that the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh will be in Kurnool as part of the YSRC government’s decision to have three capitals for the overall development of Andhra Pradesh. (File photo:ANI)

Nadda to attend BJP meet in Bandi’s hometown

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar offers coconuts equal to his weight during his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Vemulavada constituency in Jagtial district on Sunday.(Photo: By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->