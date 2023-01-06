G.O. 1 will be implemented, asserts government adviser Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy refuted allegations of Chandrababu Naidu’s van being seized forcefully. He pointed out that Telugu Desam had not taken any permission for the use of mike and vehicle. Police seized the van for violation of norms, he stated.

Ramakrishna Reddy has made it clear that the state administration will implement G.O. No. 1 in its letter and spirit.

“There is no question of withdrawing it,” he declared at a press conference here even as all opposition parties have demanded cancellation of the G.O.

The government adviser clarified that G.O. No. 1 does not restrain rallies and meetings. “In fact, it explains the disadvantages of conducting rallies and meetings on roads and highways. The GO asks all political parties to identify alternative places like public grounds to hold their rallies and public meetings in a risk-free manner. This would prevent recurrence of unfortunate incidents like the recent stampedes (in which 11 persons died),” Ramakrishna Reddy underlined.

Referring to news in pro-TD media that ruling YSRC is scuttling the opposition, he countered asking how, in that case, Naidu has been touring Kuppam for past three days. The government adviser retorted that Naidu is limiting his rallies and meetings to narrow roads because in open grounds, there will hardly be any crowd to hear him. “It is such narrow sites, which have led to stampedes,” he pointed out.

Ramakrishna Reddy demanded that Naidu clarify whether he wants to be a law-abiding citizen or wage a warfare. “Having nothing to claim as his achievements, he has been trying to mislead people and project a confused, blurred, coloured and biased picture with the support of his friendly media,” he observed.

The government adviser maintained that while Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has stolen the hearts of Kuppam people with his welfare measures and has won all local body elections, Naidu is resorting to theatrics for maligning the state.

Ramakrishna Reddy reiterated that the G.O. is very much within the jurisdiction of the Police Act. All parties, including YSRC, have to abide by it. He regretted that instead of openly tendering an apology to people for what happened at Kandukuru and Guntur, Naidu is resorting to chaotic demonstrations, showing scant respect for the law of the land.