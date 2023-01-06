  
Nation, Politics

Communal incidents on rise in coastal Karnataka, says PUCL member

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Jan 6, 2023, 10:59 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2023, 12:05 pm IST
Hindu Yuva Vahini workers thrash man in Baghpat court premises alleging 'love jihad'. (Photo: ANI/representational photo)
MANGALURU: As Karnataka gears up for the Assembly elections, Coastal Karnataka districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have seen a sharp increase in communal incidents.

Data compiled by activist Suresh Bhat B. shows that the communal incidents in the Coastal districts during 2022 were the highest in the last seven years and the second highest since 2010. Bhat is a member of Karnataka Communal Harmony Forum and PUCL Mangaluru.

Suresh Bhat has been compiling data on communal incidents based on media reports since 2010.

“This year the number of incidents has increased, especially hate speech and moral policing. This is expected as the election is fast approaching. Sangh Parivar believes in polarization to gain power,” Suresh Bhat told Deccan Chronicle.

The number of hate speeches recorded in 2022 is the highest since 2010.
The data shows that 120 incidents took place in 2021, 110 in 2020, and 60 in 2019. The highest number of cases was in 2015 when the region witnessed 228 communal incidents.

Recently, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad started a Love Jihad helpline in the region.

The VHP asked people to contact the helpline to save Hindu girls from falling prey to Love Jihad. This move, however, was opposed by progressive thinkers.

“All these are just for the election. The BJP has no other issue to speak of and so it concentrates on communal issues,” Suresh Bhat added.

CPI-M district secretariat member and CITU state secretary Sunil Kumar Bajal said that BJP was taking up communal issues to divert the attention of the people.

“The BJP government has failed miserably in all fields. It cannot face the people in the next election. While development should be the main issue during the election, the BJP is trying to bank on communal issues,” he alleged.

“The BJP was in power all these years. How many Love Jihad cases have been found? What have they done? When the election is just a few months away the helpline has been started by VHP. Their intention is very clear. But people will not prey on their moves,” he said.

He also blamed the BJP and VHP for opposing Muslim traders from opening shops outside temples during annual festivals.

“Hindu organisations want a ban on Muslims from opening petty shops outside the temples during the annual festival. This is a meaningless argument. A festival of any religion is like a celebration to the entire village. Don’t Hindus put up stalls during Uroos or Christian festivals? There should be communal harmony and not hatred,” he added.

Tags: karnataka election, dakshina kannada
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


