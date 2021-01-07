Nation Politics 06 Jan 2021 TD ‘ready&rsqu ...
TD ‘ready’ to prove corruption in house sites

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 7, 2021, 1:31 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2021, 1:31 am IST
Thirumala Naidu said YSRC leaders including the chief minister, 40 MLAs and ministers made lots of money from this scheme
People verify their eligibility for the government-approved land and houses under House Sites for Poor Scheme with the Ward Secretaries and Volunteers at Kota Veedhi in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image)
 People verify their eligibility for the government-approved land and houses under House Sites for Poor Scheme with the Ward Secretaries and Volunteers at Kota Veedhi in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam MLC B Thirumala Naidu asserted on Wednesday the party is ready to prove how the ruling YSR Congress leaders indulged in “massive corruption” in the name of house-sites distribution across the state.

The MLC alleged that the corruption was of the order of Rs 6,500 crore. Several irregularities took place in land acquisition. Ruling party leaders forced the government to buy lands worth Rs 5-10 lakhs at the jacked-up rate of Rs 40-70 lakhs. More of the corruption would come out if the CBI investigated the related cases, he said.

 

Addressing a press conference here, Thirumala Naidu said YSRC leaders including the chief minister, 40 MLAs and ministers made lots of money from this scheme. “In the name of land acquisition, in the leveling of lands and in distribution, YSRC men pocketed money.”

The MLC said TD would come up with evidence if the YSRC leaders agreed for a debate. YSRC MLAs Kolusu Partha Sarathy, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Pratapa Reddy, Adeep Raju were involved in the land deals, he alleged.

“Poor families were betrayed and cheated by giving them house sites in places away from their villages. In most places, the sites being given are in uninhabitable places like burial grounds, water bodies, low-lying areas etc,” he alleged.

 

...
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Minister Srinivas alleged that TD president and then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no faith in God and did not respect Hindu religion. (Photo:ANI)

YSR regime to reconstruct temples razed by Chandrababu Naidu government

Akhila Priya was arrested at her residence in Kukatpally on Wednesday morning and taken to the Bowenpally police station. (DC Photo)

Former Andhra Pradesh minister Akhila Priya arrested after kidnap of hockey player

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and some other parts of the country have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding repeal of the farm laws. (Photo:PTI)

Undeterred by cold weather, rains, farmers protest against laws to intensify further

The bench issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on Sharma's plea which has alleged that the Central government has no locus under the Constitution to frame these laws. (Photo:PTI)

SC to hear pleas against farm laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11



