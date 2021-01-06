Nation Politics 06 Jan 2021 Chandrababu Naidu en ...
Nation, Politics

Chandrababu Naidu encouraging temple attacks to boost TD, says Ambati

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 6, 2021, 11:49 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2021, 12:09 am IST
Refuting the claim of BJP terming YSRC as “Bible Party,” Rambabu countered that YSRC is Bhagavad Gita, Quran and Bible Party
The YSRC spokesperson criticised opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu for behaving like a saviour of Hindu religion when, in reality, he has no respect towards any religion other than his caste. — DC Image
VIJAYAWADA:  YSR Congress MLA and party official spokesperson Ambati Rambabu lambasted Telugu Desam and BJP leaders for trying to portray the state government as anti-Hindu.

Refuting the claim of BJP terming YSRC as “Bible Party,” he countered that YSRC is Bhagavad Gita, Quran and Bible Party. But BJP has not adhered to Bhagavad Gita by shunning welfare of all sections of the society. He accused opposition party members of vandalising temples for political gains and appealed to people not to fall into such a trap.

 

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Rambabu said good governance is above any religion. State government is only trying to change the lives of poor through better welfare activities and not based on their religions. He charged that some parties are trying to profit by bringing religion into politics, to revive their existence following their huge defeat in the last elections. He maintained that temples are being vandalised according to a plan with clear political intentions.

The YSRC spokesperson criticised opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu for behaving like a saviour of Hindu religion when, in reality, he has no respect towards any religion other than his caste. He alleged that the same Chandrababu Naidu during his rule had demolished 40 temples and offered prayers wearing even shoes, thus showing scant respect or faith towards God.

 

Rambabu stated that there are many castes and religions in our country and in Andhra Pradesh, they are all living together in peace and harmony. He added that though Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his father late CM Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy are Christian by birth, it did not come in the way of good governance.

Tags: ambati rambabu, chandrababu naidu, attack on temples, ysrc slams tdp on temple attacks, bible party
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


