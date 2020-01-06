Nation Politics 06 Jan 2020 TRS fears BJP ahead ...
Nation, Politics

TRS fears BJP ahead of municipal polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Jan 6, 2020, 1:39 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2020, 1:39 am IST
BJP had improved its vote share in the last Lok Sabha polls.
When compared with the Assembly elections held earlier, the BJP’s voting percentage increased in 21 Assembly segments across the state in the Lok Sabha elections.
 When compared with the Assembly elections held earlier, the BJP’s voting percentage increased in 21 Assembly segments across the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

Hyderabad: The improved performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Lok Sabha elections in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Mahabubnagar districts, has been worrying the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) as municipal elections grow nearer.

Though the BJP had not won the Mahbubnagar seat, it had improved its percentage in certain Assembly segments, particularly in urban pockets. Similarly, the BJP improved its voting percentage in the Karimnagar, Adilabad and Nizamabad Lok Sabha segments too.

 

When compared with the Assembly elections held earlier, the BJP’s voting percentage increased in 21 Assembly segments across the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

With the increase in votes, the BJP hopes to give the TRS a tough fight in the municipal elections and the TRS is keeping in mind that the BJP is focusing on the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) which are under the Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP is likely to focus on Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, Choppad-andi and Vemulawada, Huzurabad, Sircilla, Jammikunta and Husnabad municipalities in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment, and the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, Korutla, Jagtial, Bodhan and Metpally municipalities in Nizamabad Lok Sabha segment.

The party is also focusing on Adilabad, Boath, Nirmal, Mudhole, Sirpur, Khagaznagar and Bhainsa municipalities in Adilabad parliamentary constituency.

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay told Deccan Chronicle that “people in urban areas were with the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls. We are hoping that they will give a similar verdict in the coming municipal elections.”

The BJP is also eyeing the Mahbubnagar and Makthal municipalities.

Some TRS leaders admit in private that they cannot take the BJP lightly as it will certainly improve its vote share in the ULB polls and if the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen contests in all the ULBs then it will also turns the fortunes of the BJP as there will the possibility of votes being polarised along religious lines.

...
Tags: bharatiya janata party, telangana rashtra samiti, municipal elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The couple said Emirates and Jet Blue failed to provide food, accommodation and transport. They asked the passengers to collect their baggage and gave them a voucher worth $32 that could be used at eateries at the airport and stay outside. (Photo: File | Twitter)

Hyderabad: Consumer forum fines Fly Emirates Rs 2 lakh

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam decides to stick to tradition

A devotee clasps his hand in front of Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala on Sunday as part of Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Huge rush for train tickets

Protesters participate in a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati on Sunday. (PTI)

Aasu dares PM Modi, Amit Shah for debate over CAA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana govt finalises reservations for municipal elections

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with former minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy at the latter’s residence in MLA Colony on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

'No grounds to keep Chandrashekhar in jail': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded that Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad should be shifted to AIIMS. (Photo: File)

India condemns 'targeted killing' of Sikh man in Pakistan's Peshawar

India on Sunday strongly condemned the

'Worry about your own country': Owaisi slams Pak PM Imran Khan

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has asked why losses were not recovered from those who indulged in damage to public property during the Jat agitation in Haryana, while money is proposed to be recovered by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests. (Photo: File)

Pavan Varma asks Nitish Kumar to reject 'divisive CAA-NPR-NRC' scheme

JD(U) general secretary Pavan Varma on Sunday asked party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to categorically reject the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham