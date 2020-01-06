TRS fears BJP ahead of municipal polls

When compared with the Assembly elections held earlier, the BJP’s voting percentage increased in 21 Assembly segments across the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

Hyderabad: The improved performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Lok Sabha elections in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Mahabubnagar districts, has been worrying the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) as municipal elections grow nearer.

Though the BJP had not won the Mahbubnagar seat, it had improved its percentage in certain Assembly segments, particularly in urban pockets. Similarly, the BJP improved its voting percentage in the Karimnagar, Adilabad and Nizamabad Lok Sabha segments too.

With the increase in votes, the BJP hopes to give the TRS a tough fight in the municipal elections and the TRS is keeping in mind that the BJP is focusing on the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) which are under the Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP is likely to focus on Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, Choppad-andi and Vemulawada, Huzurabad, Sircilla, Jammikunta and Husnabad municipalities in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment, and the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, Korutla, Jagtial, Bodhan and Metpally municipalities in Nizamabad Lok Sabha segment.

The party is also focusing on Adilabad, Boath, Nirmal, Mudhole, Sirpur, Khagaznagar and Bhainsa municipalities in Adilabad parliamentary constituency.

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay told Deccan Chronicle that “people in urban areas were with the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls. We are hoping that they will give a similar verdict in the coming municipal elections.”

The BJP is also eyeing the Mahbubnagar and Makthal municipalities.

Some TRS leaders admit in private that they cannot take the BJP lightly as it will certainly improve its vote share in the ULB polls and if the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen contests in all the ULBs then it will also turns the fortunes of the BJP as there will the possibility of votes being polarised along religious lines.