P Narayana reiterates N Chandrababu Naidu’s invitation to Jana Sena chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 6, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2019, 1:25 am IST
P. Narayana.
NELLORE: After Telugu Desam chief Mr N. Chandrababu Naidu asked Jana Sena chief Mr Pawan Kalyan to join hands with them to fight against the BJP, another key leader of TD, minister P. Narayana has also made a similar offer to the Jana Sena chief.

The minister on Saturday inspected the ongoing development works at Pras-hanth Nagar in Nellore. Speaking to media persons here later, Mr Narayana said that he supported their party chief Mr Naidu's invitation to Mr Pawan to join hands with them in the fight against the Narendra Modi led BJP government. 

 

“Mr Naidu has been inviting all parties to launch a fight against the BJP led centre, who meted out injustice to AP after the bifurcation. He has been promoting Maha Kutami to form a government at the Centre to rule out BJP in 2019 polls. As a part of this effort, the Chief Minster asked Mr Pawan Kalyan and all other party leaders to join hands with us", he said. The Minister also asked the Union government abo-ut how much it had allocated to AP out of the taxes it received from the State. “The Centre was mandated to give back 47 per cent of share to the state from where the revenue had been generated. Besides, what has the BJP has done for the state with its 53 percent share, apart from disrespecting the AP Reorganization Act", he questioned.

Meanwhile, launching an attack on the opposition YSRC and Jana Sena, Dr. Narayana said, "Both the parties are keeping mum and not making any comments against the Centre. While the YSRC chief Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is secretly supporting the Centre for bailing him out of the cases booked against him, the Jana Sena chief, who had informed earlier that his fact finding committee had found that Rs. 75,000 cr. had to be shelled out by the Centre, went incognito later for some time and now he is not raising his voice against the Centre. They have been cheating the State only for their own benefits."
 

Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, pawan kalyan, p. narayana
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore




