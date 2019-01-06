Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy sits on file, Congress legislators livid

Bengaluru: A dozen restive Congress legislators set a four day deadline for legislature party leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday to step in and end the impasse created by delay on the part of JD(S) leaders to appoint chairpersons of state-owned boards and corporations more than a fortnight after approval of the list by party president Rahul Gandhi.

These legislators are among leaders waiting in the wings to take over these posts after their failed to secure berths during a reshuffle of the cabinet on December 22. They are livid that CM H D Kumaraswamy has not signed their appointment orders on grounds that he would do so along with the list of JD (S) nominees for similar posts. Their meeting with Mr Siddaramaiah came a day after their plea to KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao to prevail upon the CM to sign their appointment orders.

Sources in Congress said during their meeting with Mr Siddaramaiah, these legislators told the former chief minister to take the initiate to end their wait before Tuesday. In case of further delay, they would meet Mr Gandhi and complain about it.

Meanwhile sources in JD (S) said the bone of contention between the coalition partners-appointment of Dr K Sudhakar as chairman of KPSC-remained unresolved and therefore the entire list of appointments of chairpersons was held back. Besides, Mr Kumaraswamy was keen to release a joint list of the coalition partners and therefore delayed the process of appointment of chairpersons.