search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy sits on file, Congress legislators livid

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 6, 2019, 3:02 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2019, 3:02 am IST
These legislators are among leaders waiting in the wings to take over posts in state-owned boards.
Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy
 Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: A dozen restive Congress legislators set a four day deadline for legislature party leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday to step in and end the impasse created by delay on the part of JD(S) leaders to appoint chairpersons of state-owned boards and corporations more than a fortnight after approval of the list by party president Rahul Gandhi.

These legislators are among leaders waiting in the wings to take over these posts after their failed to secure berths during a reshuffle of the cabinet on December 22. They are livid that CM H D Kumaraswamy has not signed their appointment orders on grounds that he would do so along with the list of JD (S) nominees for similar posts. Their meeting with Mr Siddaramaiah came a day after their plea to KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao to prevail upon the CM to sign their appointment orders.     

 

Sources in Congress said during their meeting with Mr Siddaramaiah, these legislators told the former chief minister to take the initiate to end their wait before Tuesday. In case of further delay, they would meet Mr Gandhi and complain about it.

Meanwhile sources in JD (S) said the bone of contention between the coalition partners-appointment of Dr K Sudhakar as chairman of KPSC-remained unresolved and therefore the entire list of appointments of chairpersons was held back. Besides, Mr Kumaraswamy was keen to release a joint list of the coalition partners and therefore delayed the process of appointment of chairpersons.

...
Tags: h d kumaraswamy, siddaramaiah, congress, kpcc
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Crossloop Designer Series earphones: Stop and take notice

The hand-woven design can strike the right note with the fashion conscious.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

2 Congress leaders yet to pay for security cover

Mr Shabbir Ali was allocated a Fortuner (TS09 PA 1654) for 90 days. Mr Jana Reddy was given a Fortuner (TS09 PA 1653) for 83 days.

VDP Associates predicts 16 Lok Sabha seats for TRS

VDP Associates stated that it conducted a nationwide survey in states with 10 or more Lok Sabha seats (except Delhi) with a sample of more than 15,000 voters.

HC asks Election Commission to monitor voter allotment for panchayat polls

The court was looking into allegations about unreasonable allotment of voters in different wards and some other discrepancies in the voters list.

BJP biased against Telangana, says KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Telangana Assembly session to be held from January 17

K. Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham