Alliance with TD proved costly, says Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 6, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2019, 12:59 am IST
TPCC spokesperson Addanki Dayakar said the secret alliance between TRS and BJP would be a danger to democracy.
Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday faulted the Congress and the TD for the debacle in the assembly polls and said their alliance had yielded miserable results. “Collaborating with the TD distanced our party from employees and the youth,” he said.

Speaking with mediapersons, the former legislator said he had warned about the alliance with the TD ahead of Assembly election but the party did not pay heed to him. He said Chief Minister K. Chandasekhar Rao was successful in convincing the voters that AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would gain prominence in Telangana if the Congress came to power.

 

“Even in the worst case scenario, I was expecting 45 seats for Congress. I met the high command leaders and informed them that the Congress will win at least seven Lok Sabha seats, if we fight the election independently without forming an alliance,” he added.

TPCC spokesperson Addanki Dayakar said the secret alliance between TRS and BJP would be a danger to democracy. He said that unanimous elections in panchayat polls would be not good for democracy.  “Mr Chandrasekhar Rao with official machinery has been threatening the candidates who want to fight in upcoming polls,” he alleged.

Tags: komatireddy venkat reddy, congress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




