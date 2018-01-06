search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Why is Modi silent on attacks on Dalits: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 6, 2018, 2:28 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 3:09 am IST
Mevani said that he had not visited the Bhima-Koregaon event site and did not make any speech.
Jignesh Mevani. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Jignesh Mevani. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Dalit rage moved to Delhi on Friday with dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the attacks taking place on dalits “under his watch”.

He also announced a mega rally in the capital on January 9 and said that after the rally he will carry a copy of the Cons-titution and Manusmriti to Mr Modi and ask him to pick one.

 

Addressing the media in Delhi, Mr Mevani said, “Why is PM Modi, who is claiming to be an Ambe-dkarite, silent? He must clarify his position on wh-ether Dalits have the right to hold peaceful rallies.” 

On Thursday, police filed an FIR in Pune against Mr Mevani and JNU’s Umar Khalid on charges of making provocative speeches on December 31 that alleg-edly triggered clashes bet-ween dalits and Marathas on January 1, leading to the death of one person.

Mr Mevani said that he had not visited the Bhima-Koregaon event site and did not make any speech.

Tags: jignesh mevani, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mum accidentally runs over and kills one-year-old son

According to investigators, Cai's mother, Tralyn Crosby, 35, was backing her vehicle up when she struck her son. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Transgender model features in Vogue issue celebrating influential British women

The issue marks 100 years since women won the right to vote in the country (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kareena roasted for ‘photoshopped’ bikini pics, accused of going under the knife

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures from a leading magazine.
 

Explosive book on Trump releases despite WH saying it is 'false and fake'

Henry Holt, the publisher, confirmed that due to unprecedented demand, they are moving the on-sale date for all formats of "Fire and Fury," by Michael Wolff, to Friday, January 5. (Photo: AFP/File)
 

104-year-old woman believes daily can of Diet Coke is secret to long life

The care home resident has revealed she consumes at least one can of the soda a day. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Terminator-style robots may soon be real thanks to self-healing synthetic muscles

The muscles can self-repair any damage (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Narendra Modi should walk the talk: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a function at Beluru in Hassan district on Thursday – KPN

BJP MLA Sanjay Patil protests against Laxmi Hebbalkar’s ‘development’ claims

State Mahila Congress president Laxmi Hebbalkar and Belagavi Rural MLA Sanjay Patil are at loggerheads over the ongoing development works in Belagavi Rural constituency.

B S Yeddyurappa and Co in poll mode, tasks cadre to appoint ‘Page Pramukhs’

Office bearers of the district and taluk units have been tasked with appointment of ‘Page Pramukh’ to take care of each page of the voters’ list at the earliest. 

Ban on PFI, SDPI, Bajrang Dal, Ram Sene likely

Details regarding all these four organisations are being collected and suitable action will be taken soon.

Siddaramaiah: No need for Ramalinga Reddy to quit

Deepak Rao in Mangaluru as demanded by the BJP and blamed the saffron outfit of instigating communal clashes to destroy the peace of the state. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham