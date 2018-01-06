Why is Modi silent on attacks on Dalits: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

New Delhi: Dalit rage moved to Delhi on Friday with dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the attacks taking place on dalits “under his watch”.

He also announced a mega rally in the capital on January 9 and said that after the rally he will carry a copy of the Cons-titution and Manusmriti to Mr Modi and ask him to pick one.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Mr Mevani said, “Why is PM Modi, who is claiming to be an Ambe-dkarite, silent? He must clarify his position on wh-ether Dalits have the right to hold peaceful rallies.”

On Thursday, police filed an FIR in Pune against Mr Mevani and JNU’s Umar Khalid on charges of making provocative speeches on December 31 that alleg-edly triggered clashes bet-ween dalits and Marathas on January 1, leading to the death of one person.

Mr Mevani said that he had not visited the Bhima-Koregaon event site and did not make any speech.