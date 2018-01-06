search on deccanchronicle.com
Modi's 'Gross Divisive Policy', Jaitley's 'genius,' destroying economy: Rahul

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 6, 2018, 11:05 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 12:18 pm IST
Rahul came up with his own version of GDP as Gross Domestic Product is expected to hit a 4-year low in 2017-18 at 6.5 per cent.
With the Union Budget presentation scheduled on February 1, Rahul also took a jibe at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, referring to his 'genius' in a sarcastic, negative manner. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday came up with a new description for what he thinks is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political style.

Rahul came up with his own version of GDP as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to hit a four year low in 2017-18 at 6.5 per cent, as opposed to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17, calling it Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Gross Divisive Politics' in a tweet.

 

With the Union Budget presentation scheduled on February 1, Rahul also took a jibe at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, referring to his 'genius' in a sarcastic, negative manner saying how its combination with Modi's Gross Divisive Politics became lethal for the country's economy.

On Friday, Rahul lashed out at the Union Government regarding delay in passing the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, 2013.

Rahul was earlier fiercely critical about both demonetisation and GST, both his choice weapons during the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election campaigns in 2017.

