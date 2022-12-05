  
Nation Politics 05 Dec 2022 YSRC targets TD via ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC targets TD via Rayalaseema Garjana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 5, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2022, 12:48 am IST
The Rayalaseema Garjana meeting will be held at STBC College Grounds in Kurnool on Monday, for which the YSRC has made elaborate arrangements. (Representational DC Image)
 The Rayalaseema Garjana meeting will be held at STBC College Grounds in Kurnool on Monday, for which the YSRC has made elaborate arrangements. (Representational DC Image)

ANANTAPUR: YSRC targets TD and its feeder organisations through Rayalaseema Garjana to gain political support from the  region by taking a clear stand on three-capitals and the decades-old Sribagh Pact.
 
The TD had ignored all recommendations under the Sribagh Pact that favored decentralization and was also called the 'Elderly’s Agreement' for priority to the backward region, and stood firm on Amaravati as the state capital.
 
The Rayalaseema Garjana meeting will be held at STBC College Grounds in Kurnool on Monday, for which the YSRC has made elaborate arrangements.
 
With chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy taking a clear stand on having the judiciary’s capital in Kurnool as part of the three-capitals formula, the party was getting positive response from all sections of the people. The pro-Rayalaseema organisations took a dig and created an embarrassing situation during TD chief Chandrababu Naidu's recent visit in Kurnool district.


The Rayalaseema organisations and advocates had tried to fix Naidu by demanding that he announce his party’s stand on the high court plan for Kurnool. Naidu’s tour turned Kurnool tense and Naidu had to announce that he had proposed a high court bench for Kurnool.
 
However, the YSRC plans to gain additional advantage through the Rayalaseema Garjana in Kurnool. Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy urged leaders in Rayalaseema to make the garjana a success by targeting the TD and the Jana Sena.
 
Sources said Rayalaseema region will play a key role in the next general elections because fight was between the TD and YSRC.
 
The YSRC concentrated its attention on mobilising huge crowds for the Garjana as all MLAs, MPs and leaders from Rayalaseema were involved in the programme.
 
Finance minister B Rajendranath Reddy observed that the people of Rayalaseema are aware of the anti-Rayalaseema policies of the Telugu Desam party. "Mr.Chandrabu had faced protests over his negative stand on the high court in Kurnool and still he wants Amaravati as capital with no development of Rayalaseema," Reddy stated.
 
Anantapur MLA Ananta Venkatrami Reddy said the people of Rayalaseema are ready to teach Naidu a lesson once again. "He is ignoring the entire state and only concentrating attention on 60 villages near Amaravati for real estate trade," he alleged.

...
Tags: rayalaseema garjana, sribagh agreement, three capitals, yuvajana shramika rythu congress party, telugu desam party (tdp)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Tirupati

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharathi present a memento to President Droupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Any position for qualified people possible in India, says CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter)

Modi plotting to topple my govt: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (File photo: DC)

Implement schemes with a humane approach, KCR to officials



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi plotting to topple my govt: KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter)

PM Modi to inaugurate key BJP meet on Monday

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Congress attacks Modi govt over 'Chinese shelters in Depsang'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Image: PTI)

Pragathi Bhavan is haven for scam accused: BJP

BJP Telangana state vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar

BJP trying to misuse my remarks: Mallikarjun Kharge on 'Ravan' row

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->