  
Nation Politics 05 Dec 2022 Rival AIADMK leaders ...
Nation, Politics

Rival AIADMK leaders pay tribute separately to Jayalalithaa on death anniversary;

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 5, 2022, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2022, 1:38 pm IST
An AIADMK party worker pays tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary, at her memorial in Chennai, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
 An AIADMK party worker pays tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary, at her memorial in Chennai, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Chennai: Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was remembered across the state on Monday on her sixth death anniversary, with rival AIADMK leaders K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam paying tributes separately.

Scores of party workers and supporters, many clad in black attire, turned up at the late leader's memorial at the Marina here.

Palaniswami, AIADMK interim general secretary, led scores of supporters in paying floral tributes to Jayalalithaa. He was also clad in black.

The party workers also vowed to walk the path laid down by her, saying she steered the party that was founded by the stalwart and late CM MGR (M G Ramachandran), to "chase away evil force" and make Tamil Nadu proud.

Ramachandran is fondly addressed as MGR.

They also vowed to "send home the family rule," pave the way for people's rule and make Tamil Nadu the top state in the country.

In his address, Palaniswami heaped praises on Jayalalithaa and recalled she handled law and order issues "with an iron hand."

Later, rival leader Panneerselvam, flanked by his supporters including MLAs P H Manoj Pandian and R Vaithilingam, paid floral tributes to the late AIADMK general secretary, before leading a procession to her memorial.

Party workers remembered the late leader across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry. Many who came to her memorial here could be seen turning emotional.

After having led her party to a rare successive electoral triumph in 2016, Jayalalithaa died on December 5 that year, following a 75-day hospitalisation. 

...
Tags: j jayalalithaa, j jayalalithaa death anniversary, aiadmk leaders
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh (Photo: facebook @Jogi Ramesh)

Minister seeks probe into 'involvement of Naidu, Lokesh' in APSDC 

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay during the Praja sangrama Yatra-5 at Nirmal town on Sunday. (Photo By Arrangement)

I'm psycho, work for poor: Bandi Sanjay

A fishing boat carrying five fishermen capsized in River Godavari within the vicinity of Polavaram project spillway (Representational ANI image)

Two Polavaram fishermen missing after boat capsizes

Tummala made his mark in the region by getting done bridges at Lottopittalagandi on the Chattisgarh border and across Sabari river in Kunavaram, as also a bund at Bhadrachalam to check the Godavari floods and helping lay roads even in remote habitations. (DC file image)

Tummala in a quandary over his political future



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Gujarat polls second phase: PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in the second phase of assembly elections in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Kharge talks tough on accountability from 'top to bottom', Cong plenary in Feb

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leader Sonia Gandhi during the party's Steering Committee meeting, at AICC HQ in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Modi plotting to topple my govt: KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao addresses a public meeting at the MVS College ground in Mahbubnagar. (Twitter/@trspartyonline)

BJP trying to misuse my remarks: Mallikarjun Kharge on 'Ravan' row

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate key BJP meet on Monday

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->