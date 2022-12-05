  
Nation, Politics

PM violated model code by taking out roadshow; EC 'afraid', 'under pressure': Cong

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 5, 2022, 7:54 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2022, 7:54 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Ranip area in Ahmedabad, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the model code by taking out a roadshow before casting his vote in the second phase of polling in Gujarat and alleged that the Election Commission is "afraid" and is "under pressure" not to act against him.

Congress head of media and publicity Pawan Khera said the Congress has seen that over the last several weeks, inaction on the part of the Election Commission is evident from the watchdog of our democracy, the watchdog of our elections.

"We have been making representations to the Election Commission at various levels. Every second or third day we have made some representations or the other in Gujarat, in Delhi, but, I am afraid the Election Commission looks like it is willingly under pressure," he told reporters.

The Congress leader said the party is deliberating on taking necessary legal measures on the issue.

Khera said the value of the vote of the prime minister or that of any common man is the same. "But how is it that the PM holds a roadshow for 2.5 hours when he goes to vote," he said.

"What are the compulsions of the Election Commission that it cannot see any violations by the prime minister," he said.

He said in the second and the last round of polling in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi while voting in Ahmedabad decided to do a roadshow of two and half hours which was covered live by all channels free of cost.

"Is this not an advertisement? Shouldn't you be charging the BJP, why you are doing it for free," he asked.

"We will take necessary steps, and prevail upon the Election Commission of India through whatever means possible, legal means possible, to ensure that such publicity comes under the purview of election expenditure of the party, which undertakes this publicity, which forces you to run these roadshows live, especially when the election is under way," he also said.

The Congress leader also alleged that its tribal candidate and sitting MLA of Danta in Gujarat, Kantibhai Kharadi, wrote to the Election Commission seeking additional security as he apprehended a threat to his life.

By the evening he was attacked by 24 people, who he alleged were 'goons' of the BJP and he had to take cover of the forest at night, where we finally rescued him at 2.33 am.

"The Election Commission did not pay timely attention to his pleas. We have also shared time and again visuals of the BJP distributing liquor in a state, where there is a prohibition, openly, shamelessly and distributing liquor in their vehicles with BJP logos on the vehicles. They are not afraid," he claimed, questioning the EC's "silence" on such violations.

Khera alleged that the EC has not acted on the Congress' complaints so far on several violations made against the BJP in Gujarat.

"The government, the party, the administration, the election machinery, everything is rolled into one, in Gujarat. The logo of Gujarat government should now be Kamal (Lotus). That's the situation of governance in Gujarat, that's the situation of the election machinery in Gujarat. We beseech upon you, we request you to please join hands with us in saving democracy. Democracy will be a thing of the past, if we don't act today," he said.

"The BJP is continuously violating the model code but the EC is not acting against them and has turned silent. It seems the EC is afraid of taking action," he also said.

The second phase of polling in Gujarat was held on Monday and the results will be out on December 8. PTI SKC CK 12051918 NNNN

Tags: gujarat, gujarat elections, narendra modi, election commission


