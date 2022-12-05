  
I'm psycho, work for poor: Bandi Sanjay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALALMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Dec 5, 2022, 1:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2022, 1:16 pm IST
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay during the Praja sangrama Yatra-5 at Nirmal town on Sunday. (Photo By Arrangement)
Nirmal: It was an all-out Hindutva pitch for Bandi Sanjay on Day 7 of the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Nirmal town on Sunday, as he slammed political leaders, outfits and officials over an array of communal and religious issues.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, describing himself as “a psycho” who “works for the poor, protects Hindu Dharma and Hindu brothers”, questioned the sanction of 40 per cent of 2BHK houses to a particular community and asked where the majority 80 per cent Hindu population should go.

Addressing a mass gathering at Shivaji Chowk, Bandi Sanjay said he would make corrupt political leaders and biased officials “consume drainage”.

Referring to the MIM, he appealed to the public to ensure that the “green flag does not fly” in the state after the next elections. He questioned how MIM, representing 12 per cent of the population, could win five seats in Bihar, while the BJP, representing the 80 per cent Hindu population of Nirmal, could not win.

He said that Hindu girls were being lured for religious conversion by ‘love jihad’ workers and slammed secular organisations for failing to respond to killings of Hindu girls.

Attacking the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, he said that “both daughter and father (Kavitha and K. Chandrashekar Rao) were crying” after ED issued her notices in the Delhi liquor scam. He said that “their tears will fill the canals of the 27th and 28th packages of Pranahita Chevella.

Bandi Sanjay said that the Chief Minister was against the Pranahita Chevella lift irrigation project since it was named after Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Saying that he was ready to face jail for public causes “unlike the KCR family members in land grabbing, illegal liquor business, casino or granite business”, he slammed the state government for its alleged failure to provide its 40 per cent share for the Armoor-Adilabad railway line.

He accused minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy of being involved in grabbing 1,000 acres of D-Patta government land, tanks and hills, by destroying them.

“While KCR and his family members are ‘Anaconda’ in grabbing public properties, Indrakaran Reddy is a ‘thimingilam (blue whale)’. Indrakaran Reddy is ‘kantri mantri’,” Bandi Sanjay said.

He accused the minister and the collector of the district of allegedly collecting lakhs of rupees from sanitary workers on the pretext of providing jobs and asked them to return the money by January 10, failing which he would “make corrupt leaders and officials drink drainage water”.

He also criticised K. Chandrashekar Rao for tying up with Left parties and MIM, which never participated in the movement for a separate Telangana, but opposed it.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and BJP senior leaders Ravularamnath, Appala Ganesh, Ramadevi, Manohar Reddy and Payal Shankar were among those present.

