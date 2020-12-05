The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 05 Dec 2020 TRS, MIM may have to ...
Nation, Politics

TRS, MIM may have to continue ‘friendly contest’ for mayor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Dec 5, 2020, 9:48 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2020, 10:43 am IST
At the time of mayoral election, both TRS, MIM would field candidates to thwart BJP’s campaign that the two parties are indeed partners
Fearing polarisation of the Hindu vote in favour of the BJP, the TRS sought to project the otherwise friendly MIM as its principal rival during the high-pitched campaign for the polls.
 Fearing polarisation of the Hindu vote in favour of the BJP, the TRS sought to project the otherwise friendly MIM as its principal rival during the high-pitched campaign for the polls.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti and the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen may have to continue what the Bharatiya Janata Party describes as a “friendly contest” in the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Though none of the three major political forces — the TRS, MIM and the BJP — is in a position to win the Mayorship on its own, the ruling party can retain the post and run the show without a majority.

 

At the time of mayoral election, both the TRS and MIM are likely to field their respective candidates to thwart the BJP’s campaign that the two parties are indeed partners.

Fearing polarisation of the Hindu vote in favour of the BJP, the TRS sought to project the otherwise friendly MIM as its principal rival during the high-pitched campaign for the polls. However, due to its poor performance, the results of which were announced on Friday, the ruling party is in a dicey situation.

Ironically, the ex officio members, who otherwise provide great strength to the ruling parties are of no help to the TRS. The strength of the electoral college is 195 thanks to the addition of 45 ex officio members. This puts the magic figure to win the Mayor at 98, a number the TRS cannot reach even with the help of its ex officio members.

 

As per the results declared for 149 out of 150 wards, the TRS won 55, the BJP 48, the MIM 44 and the Congress two. The TRS strength will be 86 (or 87 if its candidate from Neredmet is also declared elected) including its 31 ex officio members and the party will still be short of the magic figure.

“It’s a high risk if we take MIM support directly or indirectly by asking it to abstain from the voting,” a senior TRS leader pointed out. The best solution in this scenario is that both parties will field their respective candidates and we will obviously win because the BJP can not support MIM, he added.

 

...
Tags: ghmc polls mayoral candidate, ghmc polls hyderabad mayor, trs mim candidates for mayor, ghmc mayor polarisation of votes, bjp ghmc polls


Latest From Nation

Union Minister for Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses media representatives as MoS for Commerce Som Prakash looks on after a meeting with farmers over the new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (PTI)

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Tomar meet PM Modi ahead of farmer-govt meeting

Farmers shout slogans during a protest against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on December 5, 2020. (AFP)

Farmers call Bharat bandh on Dec 8, threaten to intensify agitation

The MIM chief pointed out that the party had won 44 seats while fielding 51 candidates this time against 60 in 2016.

Did not decide about post-poll alliance with TRS: Owaisi

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (PTI)

Haryana Health Minister tests positive weeks after getting Covaxin vaccine shot



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana PCC chief Uttam Kumar resigns

The party also lost the Huzurnagar bypoll, Uttam Kumar Reddy’s Assembly seat, as well as the one at Dubbak last month.

Modi calls up Bandi, pats party cadre for poll work

TS unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

Amit Shah targets Gupkar leaders, alleges they want 'foreign forces to intervene'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Top AIMIM leaders in Bengal join Trinamul Congress

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi during his party’s 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday. MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (left) and the party chief’s son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (centre) could also be seen. (STYLE)

GHMC polls: BJP vows free Covid vaccine, 1 lakh houses

Devender Fadnavis ex-chief Minister of Maharashtra released BJP GHMC Manifesto along with G Kishan Reddy,Union Minister of State of Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar MP& BJP State president and other prominent BJP leaders at Taj Vivanta, Begumpet on Thursday. (DC Image: R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham