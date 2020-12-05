TRS, MIM may have to continue ‘friendly contest’ for mayor

Fearing polarisation of the Hindu vote in favour of the BJP, the TRS sought to project the otherwise friendly MIM as its principal rival during the high-pitched campaign for the polls.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti and the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen may have to continue what the Bharatiya Janata Party describes as a “friendly contest” in the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Though none of the three major political forces — the TRS, MIM and the BJP — is in a position to win the Mayorship on its own, the ruling party can retain the post and run the show without a majority.

At the time of mayoral election, both the TRS and MIM are likely to field their respective candidates to thwart the BJP’s campaign that the two parties are indeed partners.

Fearing polarisation of the Hindu vote in favour of the BJP, the TRS sought to project the otherwise friendly MIM as its principal rival during the high-pitched campaign for the polls. However, due to its poor performance, the results of which were announced on Friday, the ruling party is in a dicey situation.

Ironically, the ex officio members, who otherwise provide great strength to the ruling parties are of no help to the TRS. The strength of the electoral college is 195 thanks to the addition of 45 ex officio members. This puts the magic figure to win the Mayor at 98, a number the TRS cannot reach even with the help of its ex officio members.

As per the results declared for 149 out of 150 wards, the TRS won 55, the BJP 48, the MIM 44 and the Congress two. The TRS strength will be 86 (or 87 if its candidate from Neredmet is also declared elected) including its 31 ex officio members and the party will still be short of the magic figure.

“It’s a high risk if we take MIM support directly or indirectly by asking it to abstain from the voting,” a senior TRS leader pointed out. The best solution in this scenario is that both parties will field their respective candidates and we will obviously win because the BJP can not support MIM, he added.