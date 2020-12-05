The Indian Premier League 2020

Telangana PCC chief Uttam Kumar resigns

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 5, 2020, 9:53 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2020, 10:45 am IST
Congress did not perform as expected in the Assembly elections, and many legislators later defected to the TRS
The party also lost the Huzurnagar bypoll, Uttam Kumar Reddy’s Assembly seat, as well as the one at Dubbak last month.
Hyderabad: Following the huge failure of the party in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned on Friday.

He requested the All India Congress Committee to take up the process of selection of a new president for the Telangana Congress Committee immediately.

 

Uttam Kumar Reddy was appointed president of the TPCC in 2015. Under his leadership, the party faced the Assembly elections of 2018, the Lok Sabha elections of last year, two bypolls and the GHMC elections of December 1, apart from a slew of local body elections in the districts and at the village level.

The party did not perform as expected in the Asembly elections, and many legislators later defected to the TRS. In the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress won three seats, including that of Uttam Kumar Reddy. The party also lost the Huzurnagar bypoll, Uttam Kumar Reddy’s Assembly seat, as well as the one at Dubbak last month. The party performed better in local body elections conducted in 2019 compared to the previous time.

 

