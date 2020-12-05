SEC, Hyderabad police biased towards ruling TRS: Bandi

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday charged the State Election Commission and the Hyderabad police with bias towards the ruling TRS during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

Addressing a press conference at the state party office, he said that if the SEC and the Hyderabad police would have conducted free and fair polls, the BJP would have won another 25 seats.

He alleged that the SEC and the police worked under the directions of the TRS.

Stating that the vote share of the party had considerably increased in the GHMC, he pointed out that though the MIM and the TRS had contested together under a secret pact, both of them got just 0.2 per cent more votes than the BJP.

Bandi also pointed out that the TRS won against the BJP in 55 seats one against Congress, but it did not win a single seat against the MIM.

He said that BJP will extend its support for all-round development and will fight and expose corruption of the ruling party in the GHMC. He said that the Congress star campaigner and actor-turned-politician Vijayashanthi will soon join the BJP.