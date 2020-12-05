The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 05 Dec 2020 Planned for a &lsquo ...
Nation, Politics

Planned for a ‘surgical strike’ but did a ‘saffron strike’ on TRS: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 5, 2020, 10:00 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2020, 10:40 am IST
He said that the car, the TRS symbol, will be “sent to the garage” in 2023, and the BJP will end the tenure of Chief Minister KCR
Sanjay said that the BJP will try to get more Central funds to develop Hyderabad as well as the state. --Deepak Deshpande
 Sanjay said that the BJP will try to get more Central funds to develop Hyderabad as well as the state. --Deepak Deshpande

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who led the party to a stunning show in the GHMC elctions, thanked the cadre for giving a big victory to the party on Friday.

Sanjay said that he had planned for a ‘surgical strike’ but had done a ‘saffron strike’ on the TRS and the MIM. He stated that had broken the “car josh” and stated “BJP josh” in the state and it will create history in state politics.

 

He was speaking at a press conference at the state BJP office along with Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP OBC president Dr K, Laxman, BJP vice president D.K. Aruna and former MP Vivek Venkataswamy.

“With the ceaseless work of the cadre and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda inspiration and with the coordination with minister Kishan Reddy, Dr K. Laxman, and D.K. Aruna and others, we have reached the goal,” Sanjay said.

In a mocking tone, he ‘attributed’ the party’s good show to the State Election Commissioner and the DGP. He accused the officers of supporting the TRS and the MIM. Sanjay alleged that the SEC and the police did not take action against the MIM and TRS leaders who attacked BJP cadre.

 

Sanjay thanked the people of Hyderabad for reposing confidence in the party. The BJP corporators will fight for the people’s causes and do for justice to them and not to the contractors.

He said that the car, the TRS symbol, will be “sent to the garage” in 2023, and the BJP will end the tenure of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Sanjay said that the BJP will try to get more Central funds to develop Hyderabad as well as the state.

Sanjay announced that he and the new corporators will pray at the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar on Saturday and offer thanks.

 

Union minister of state G Kishan Reddy alleged that people answered to Minister K.T. Rama Rao false allegation against the Centre. He said that people had lost confidence in the TRS government and was looking to the BJP for development.

The minister was confident that the GHMC results would be the main platform for the Assembly elections in 2023 to win power in the state. He alleged that the TRS government had abused its powers to indulge in corrupt practices.

There is no fear among the BJP cadre who have been framed in false cases, he said. Kishan Reddy accused the TRS of dividing the people who had settled in the city by using false propaganda against the BJP on social media.

 

Kishan Reddy clarified that no one would defect from the BJP to the TRS. He pointed out that the BJP had brought the TRS tally down from 99 to 55 in the current polls.

D.K. Aruna, BJP vice president, said that the BJP had broken the TRS’ power in Telangana state and will win power in the Assembly, going forward.

With the support of the Centre, the BJP will build a new Hyderabad and develop Telangana state, Aruna said. She thanked the people of Hyderabad for their confidence in BJP and blessed for 50 seats, and will fight for people's issues.

 

The top leaders of the BJP and allied organisations participated in celebrations at the party office and distributed sweets to each other and the party cadre.

...
Tags: sanjay thanks hyderabd voters, ghmc polls, bandi sanjay, surgical strike, saffron strike, bjp pray at bhagyalakshmi temple


Latest From Nation

Union Minister for Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses media representatives as MoS for Commerce Som Prakash looks on after a meeting with farmers over the new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (PTI)

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Tomar meet PM Modi ahead of farmer-govt meeting

Farmers shout slogans during a protest against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on December 5, 2020. (AFP)

Farmers call Bharat bandh on Dec 8, threaten to intensify agitation

The MIM chief pointed out that the party had won 44 seats while fielding 51 candidates this time against 60 in 2016.

Did not decide about post-poll alliance with TRS: Owaisi

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (PTI)

Haryana Health Minister tests positive weeks after getting Covaxin vaccine shot



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi calls up Bandi, pats party cadre for poll work

TS unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

Amit Shah targets Gupkar leaders, alleges they want 'foreign forces to intervene'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Top AIMIM leaders in Bengal join Trinamul Congress

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi during his party’s 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday. MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (left) and the party chief’s son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (centre) could also be seen. (STYLE)

GHMC polls: BJP vows free Covid vaccine, 1 lakh houses

Devender Fadnavis ex-chief Minister of Maharashtra released BJP GHMC Manifesto along with G Kishan Reddy,Union Minister of State of Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar MP& BJP State president and other prominent BJP leaders at Taj Vivanta, Begumpet on Thursday. (DC Image: R. Pavan)

Bihar: Nitish Kumar keeps home dept., Tarkishore Prasad is new finance minister

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United National President Nitish Kumar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham