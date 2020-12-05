Planned for a ‘surgical strike’ but did a ‘saffron strike’ on TRS: Bandi

Sanjay said that the BJP will try to get more Central funds to develop Hyderabad as well as the state. --Deepak Deshpande

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who led the party to a stunning show in the GHMC elctions, thanked the cadre for giving a big victory to the party on Friday.

Sanjay said that he had planned for a ‘surgical strike’ but had done a ‘saffron strike’ on the TRS and the MIM. He stated that had broken the “car josh” and stated “BJP josh” in the state and it will create history in state politics.

He was speaking at a press conference at the state BJP office along with Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP OBC president Dr K, Laxman, BJP vice president D.K. Aruna and former MP Vivek Venkataswamy.

“With the ceaseless work of the cadre and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda inspiration and with the coordination with minister Kishan Reddy, Dr K. Laxman, and D.K. Aruna and others, we have reached the goal,” Sanjay said.

In a mocking tone, he ‘attributed’ the party’s good show to the State Election Commissioner and the DGP. He accused the officers of supporting the TRS and the MIM. Sanjay alleged that the SEC and the police did not take action against the MIM and TRS leaders who attacked BJP cadre.

Sanjay thanked the people of Hyderabad for reposing confidence in the party. The BJP corporators will fight for the people’s causes and do for justice to them and not to the contractors.

He said that the car, the TRS symbol, will be “sent to the garage” in 2023, and the BJP will end the tenure of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Sanjay said that the BJP will try to get more Central funds to develop Hyderabad as well as the state.

Sanjay announced that he and the new corporators will pray at the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar on Saturday and offer thanks.

Union minister of state G Kishan Reddy alleged that people answered to Minister K.T. Rama Rao false allegation against the Centre. He said that people had lost confidence in the TRS government and was looking to the BJP for development.

The minister was confident that the GHMC results would be the main platform for the Assembly elections in 2023 to win power in the state. He alleged that the TRS government had abused its powers to indulge in corrupt practices.

There is no fear among the BJP cadre who have been framed in false cases, he said. Kishan Reddy accused the TRS of dividing the people who had settled in the city by using false propaganda against the BJP on social media.

Kishan Reddy clarified that no one would defect from the BJP to the TRS. He pointed out that the BJP had brought the TRS tally down from 99 to 55 in the current polls.

D.K. Aruna, BJP vice president, said that the BJP had broken the TRS’ power in Telangana state and will win power in the Assembly, going forward.

With the support of the Centre, the BJP will build a new Hyderabad and develop Telangana state, Aruna said. She thanked the people of Hyderabad for their confidence in BJP and blessed for 50 seats, and will fight for people's issues.

The top leaders of the BJP and allied organisations participated in celebrations at the party office and distributed sweets to each other and the party cadre.