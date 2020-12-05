KTR to hold meet today with corporators on election of GHMC mayor, deputy mayor

Hyderabad: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao will be holding a meeting at 2 pm with the newly-elected corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Sunday at Telangana Bhavan.

The TRS won 55 out of 150 wards in the GHMC elections. Sources said, the working president will interact with the new corporators on the election of of mayor and deputy mayor of the GHMC.

Rama Rao is likely to ascertain views from the new corporators and second-time elected corporators to strengthen the party in the GHMC in future in view of drubbing the party received in the elections.