Expectations fell short by 25 seats: KTR

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao, who spearheaded the TRS election campaign, on Friday thanked the people of Hyderabad, who voted for the party and chose TRS as the single largest party.

While addressing a press conference after the results were declared, Rama Rao said, “The result is certainly not what we expected. It is short by 20-25 seats. We lost about 10-12 divisions with an extremely narrow margin of less than 200 votes. In fact, a couple of divisions like BN Reddy Nagar and Malkajgiri, where we lost by 18 votes and 70 votes are classic examples of how narrow the margin of defeat or victory was.”

Rao said, “I thank every single TRS leader and worker for coming all the way to Hyderabad to support the candidates and to ensure their campaign went on successfully. I thank all those who voted for us and every social media warrior, who was active in our support.”

The minister said that they will discuss everything in the party and review why the desired outcome was not delivered by the people. Rama Rao said that there was a lot of time to think about the Mayor and the party will certainly take a decision at the appropriate time.