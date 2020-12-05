The Indian Premier League 2020

Don’t expect an encore in Assembly elections, Owaisi warns BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Dec 5, 2020, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2020, 12:01 am IST
Even in GHMC polls, he said the BJP could not harm MIM even though their national leaders campaigned in Hyderabad
Owaisi said Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and others had made similar lofty claims but they could not dent MIM vote bank.
HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed the BJP’s win a ‘pyrrhic victory’ and claimed that it will not garner the same response from the entire State as the political landscape will be far different from what it is in Greater Hyderabad, which is cosmopolitan in nature while in the mainland Telangana, regional emotions determine the outcome.

Interacting with media persons here on Saturday, Owaisi said that the political vacuum created by TDP, Lok Satta, Left parties and a weakened Congress party, was seized by  BJP, although it will just be a momentary joy for them. It indulged in a communal and negative campaign. However, the political scenario will change within the next eight to 10 months.

 

Owaisi said Telangana has particular regional sentiments, which correlate with K Chandrashekar Rao.  BJP will not be able to get a mandate from the people of Telangana, he asserted and added that BJP’s latest showing e would not vitiate the prospects of AIMIM. E

“Even in GHMC polls, BJP could not harm us even though their national leaders campaigned here. We are satisfied with our present performance. The strike rate of our party is 86%, the highest among all political parties. The voters of the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency gave a befitting reply to BJP’s derogatory campaign.

 

Replying to a question about the claim of BJP leaders that they will conquer MIM bastion, Owaisi said Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and others had made similar lofty claims but they could not dent our vote bank.

The MIM boss clarified that the party will consult with leaders of the party in West Bengal over contesting the Assembly elections in that state. However, the party will not contest in Assam and Kerala where Moulana Badruddin Ajmal’s party All India United Democratic Front of and Indian Union Muslim League exist.

“We will confront whoever obviates us. What is the logic that BJP will gain if MIM participates in elections? If so, how could BJP manage to win 18 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal, when our party was not there,” he asked.

 

Tags: owaisi on bjp, mim ghmc polls, bjp cannot dent mim vote bank, indira rajiv could not dent vote bank, mim west bengal polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


