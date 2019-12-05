Nation Politics 05 Dec 2019 Voting begins in 15 ...
Nation, Politics

Voting begins in 15 K'taka Assembly seats, will decide BJP govt's fate

ANI
Published Dec 5, 2019, 8:34 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2019, 8:54 am IST
The elections for 15 out of 17 seats are being held since EC withheld elections for 2 seats -- Maski and Rajarajeshwari.
These by-polls are being considered very crucial for all three major parties contesting in these polls- BJP, Congress and JD(S). (Photo: ANI)
 These by-polls are being considered very crucial for all three major parties contesting in these polls- BJP, Congress and JD(S). (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Voting for 15 Assembly constituencies of Karnataka going to by-polls, began on Thursday morning at 7 am.

The polls on these seats were necessitated following the disqualification of 17 MLAs who had resigned from the Assembly in July over their differences with the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

 

The elections for 15 out of 17 seats are being held on Thursday since the poll body had withheld the elections for two seats -- Maski and Rajarajeshwari -- as the petitions against these Assembly constituencies are pending in the Karnataka High Court.

These by-polls are being considered very crucial for all three major parties contesting in these polls- BJP, Congress and JD(S).

Apart from BJP and Congress which has fielded candidates in each of 15 seats, there are over 100 independents also contesting in these by-polls. JD(S) is contesting on 12 seats going to by-polls today.

In July, the Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had collapsed after 17 of its MLAs resigned. The resignations also reduced the majority mark in 224-strong Assembly to 104.

The BJP with its 105 MLAs formed the government in the state. Now with by-polls on these vacant seats, the majority mark would increase.

At present, there are 207 MLAs in Karnataka Assembly with 104 required for a majority. Now with the election of 15 MLAs, the number of MLAs in the Assembly would go to 222. With that, the ruling party would require 112 MLAs for a majority in the Assembly.

Elections for two other seats will be held in future which will take the majority mark to 113.

Ahead of the polls, former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara had also said that there is a possibility of Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka after the by-poll results.

In run-up to polls, section144, which prohibits an assembly of more than four people in an area have been imposed in the by-election constituencies which come under the jurisdiction of Bengaluru Comissionerate, including Mahalakshmi Layout, KR Puram, Shivaji Nagar and Yeshwantpura.

Other constituencies going to by-polls today includes Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagar, Chickballapura, Hosakote, KR Pete and Hunsur.

Earlier on December 3, Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) seized cash worth Rs 42,00,000 ahead of polls in the state.

Around 323 Flying Squads and 578 SSTs were also activated in the state as part of poll preparedness.

The results of these by-polls will be announced on December 9.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, karnataka bypolls, congress, bjp, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbour shooting, says IAF

1984 riots could’ve been avoided if Gujral’s advice was heeded: Singh

Her remarks about personal eating habits came while responding to interruptions by some opposition members at a time when she was speaking on the onion issue. (Photo: ANI)

'I don't eat a lot of onion, garlic,' says Sitharaman amid debate over price rise

Dressed in his trademark long-sleeved white shirt and dhoti, Chidambaram was surrounded by a posse of newsmen and photographers. (Photo: PTI)

'Not one charge framed against me after 105 days in jail': Chidambaram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

15 seats up for grabs, can Opposition trump BS Yediyurappa?

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Will Mumbai-Karnataka back BJP govt these bypolls?

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

JD(S) angers Kurubas by backing coalition sans Siddamaraiah

Siddamaraiah

TRS tweaks Office of Profit rules

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Bypoll: Will Congress be able to do a ‘Maharashtra’ in Karnataka?

Mallikarjun Kharge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham