Rich farmers staring at penury due to Centre’s wrong policies: Rahul

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Nov 5, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2022, 7:30 am IST
Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Choutkur village, Andole, on Saturday. (R Pavan/DC)
HYDERABAD: Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Choutkur village, Andole, on Saturday. A large number of supporters joined the rally while those standing on the highway, which was dotted with the national Tricolour, cheered the walkers with ‘Jodo Jodo, Bharat Jodo’ slogans.

During the noon break at Danampally, Jogipet, the Congress leader addressed a street corner meeting at Gadi Peddapur, Alladurg, where he fumed at the policies of the government because of which even rich farmers were being pushed into poverty.

Varsha Bhargavi, a Bharat Jodo Yatra participant from the state, said “I wanted to experience the spirit of the yatra and develop a sense of hope, raise the issue of Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College which is being privatised and to express solidarity with Bilkis Bano.”

“During my interaction with Rahul, I mentioned about how more than Rs 6,000 crore were given to families for performing the marriage of their daughters but the government did not have Rs 5 crore to refurbish Kamala Nehru Polytechnic despite being an aided institution.”

She added “One thing that struck me was his pleasant interaction. Although Rahul was meeting several groups, NGOs, he was hearing all of us with interest and did not hesitate to ask questions during our interactions. I personally felt that for the first time a politician was actually listening to people instead of speaking.”

Pratush Baba, yatri from Maharashtra, wondered, “Are women safe in this country, where rapists move around freely. Each responsible citizen should join this walk and demand security for women. The country is now in the hands of businessmen, who are only interested in making profits.”

Tags: rahul gandhi, bharat jodo yatra, bilkis bano case, rs 6000 crore for daughters' marriages trs government, kamala nehru polytechnic
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


