Fearing misuse of EVMs, Cong wants counting of VVPAT slips

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 5, 2022, 10:59 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2022, 7:37 am IST
Raising concerns over misuse of EVMs in the Munugode byelection, the Congress demanded that the result be declared only after physical counting of all VVPAT slips. — Representational Image/By Arrangement
HYDERABAD: Raising concerns over misuse of EVMs in the Munugode byelection, the Congress demanded that the result be declared only after physical counting of all VVPAT slips.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, TPCC senior vice-president G. Niranjan said that the alleged audio of a conversation between four TRS legislators and three mediators released by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on November 3 raised serious doubts on the possible misuse of the EVMs.

"One of the accused Ramachandra Bharati during the conversation mentioned that they would remain in power as long as EVMs were used. He also mentioned we do not operate EVMs but 'do operations' with them with a strategy," he pointed out in the letter.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Niranjan said that generally results are declared after random checks. "But after this episode came to light, where one swami is allegedly talking about the strategy and doing operations on EVMs, election authorities should count all the VVPATs physically to clear the doubts," he added.

