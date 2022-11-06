PM Modi may address farmer meeting during Telangana visit

  
Nation, Politics

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Nov 6, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2022, 6:53 am IST
HYDERABAD: The BJP is planning to hold a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ramagundam on November 12 when he visits the town to inaugurate the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL), which has been refurbished at a cost of `6,120 crore.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said that the plan was to ensure the presence of at least one lakh farmers in the meeting. Speaking to party leaders from erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal districts, Sanjay said that efforts should be made to have farmers from all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the state at the meeting.

They should be informed about how the Modi government at the Centre has been ensuring availability of fertilizers at subsidized prices, despite rising costs in international markets, he said. He pointed out that the quantity of fertilizer produced at Ramagundam will meet the requirements of south India.

On the Munugode byelection, Sanjay said that TRS leaders had indulged in unbridled abuse of power, distribution of cash and liquor. However, it will be the BJP that will win, he said.

The meeting was attended, among others, by senior party leaders Soyam Bapu Rao, Etala Rajendar, G. Vivek Venkatswamy, G. Premender Reddy, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, Dr. Gangidi Manohar Reddy and N.V.S.S. Prabhakar.

Tags: ramagundam, narendra modi, ramagundam fertilisers and chemicals limited, bandi sanjay kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


